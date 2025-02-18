  • Tuesday, 18th February, 2025

APC National Women Leader Congratulates First Lady on Election into OAFLAD Steering Committee

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile, has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her well-deserved election as a member of the Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, she stated that Senator Tinubu’s emergence was a testament to her unwavering dedication to championing the rights and welfare of women, children, and vulnerable groups, not just in Nigeria but across the African continent.

“Her leadership and vision have consistently inspired positive change, and her new position in OAFLAD will undoubtedly amplify her impact in advancing sustainable development initiatives for the benefit of millions.

Alile expressed confidence that with Senator Tinubu’s wealth of experience and passion for humanitarian service, OAFLAD’s 2025-2030 Strategic Framework will witness remarkable progress in fostering empowerment, healthcare, and social inclusion.

The APC National Woman Leader reaffirms her commitment to supporting and working alongside the First Lady in ensuring the continued upliftment of Nigerian women and the promotion of policies that drive national and continental development.

