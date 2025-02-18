AMML to Launch Online Store for Traders 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Abuja Markets Management Ltd (AMML)

has hatched an e-commerce platform to provide online store services for traders.

The acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AMML revealed this in Abuja at the company’s 20th anniversary, awards and gala night.

Ojiji noted that the e-commerce platform, kasuwa.com, would broaden the traders’ businesses as well as AMML outlook

He further disclosed that AMML intends to deploy a facility management software that would enable the company to know the status of every shop under its purview.

He explained that the initiative was part of efforts to adopt technology in the management of market facilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for efficiency.

“Currently, we are about to inaugurate an automated toll collection system in Garki Market, which we hope to replicate in other markets where we collect toll.

“This will ensure that time spent driving in and out of the market was reduced to the barest minimum.

“Also, we have a registry where the files and biodata of all the traders we are managing are kept. We are about to upload the data online for people to access with just a click,” Ojiji said.

He also enuciated plans to introduce Abuja Multipurpose Traders Cooperative to make resources available to traders including move to provide efficient service delivery that would ensure improvement in revenue generation.

He boasted that the digital innovative initiatives will significantly improve the revenues of the company established in 2004 in the next three to five years.