Again, Wabara Eulogises Otti for Outstanding Performance, Dares Abia PDP to Expel Him

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

With the dust raised by his open admiration of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, yet to settle, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has again stirred the hornets’ nest.

Wabara was on February 11, 2025 suspended by the leadership of Abia State chapter of PDP for appreciating the achievements of Governor Otti and even endorsing him for second term in office.

Though the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP promptly dismissed the suspension order, the Abia PDP leadership has refused to budge.

But on Sunday, Wabara for the first time publicly reacted to the sanction imposed on him, saying that nobody can gag him from commenting on the good things happening in his state, Abia since Otti came to power.

The former Senate President spoke in Umuahia during the 80th anniversary celebration of a former Secretary to the Abia State Government (SSG), Dr Emelike Okoro. He defiantly called the bluff of his state party leadership.

Wabara doubled down on his praises of Otti, reminding everyone that he would not because of party politics not speak on his state.

He said that he first became a citizen of Abia before becoming a politician and member of PDP or any other party he had belonged to.

The PDP BoT Chairman in defiance told his detractors that “I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate” Governor Otti for giving Abia a new lease of life.

“I have not mentioned Labour Party, I have always mentioned Governor Otti. We are all with you,” Wabara declared in the presence of the Abia governor, who was at the event.

Wabara, who was sacked as Pro-Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu(ABSU) by then governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for speaking out against the zoning policy of Abia PDP, was in his usual devil-may-care frankness.

He noted that as a citizen of Abia State, there was no reason he should be indifferent to the happenings in the state, politics or no politics, adding that his party membership won’t blindfold him from observing Otti’s good works.

“Before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this State, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.

“Politics ends after campaigns, after elections, and then you start thinking of governance. Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia. And, I am saying it again. Maybe now since they said I was suspended, they can now expel me,” Wabara said.

The former Abia South Senator stated that Otti, who they never wanted to be governor, has turned out to be the one pulling Abia out of the ruins of bad governance.

He encouraged the Abia Governor, saying: “Sir, continue with the works; our ancestors in Abia are with you”, adding that nobody can sanction him for speaking the truth.

Wabara humorously asked those dishing out suspensions in Abia PDP to consider going on air the next day to suspend the celebrant and PDP chieftain, Dr. Emelike Okoro, for permitting Governor Otti’s presence in his birthday celebration.

Wabara, who vowed that nobody can suspend him in the PDP for speaking the truth that everyone can see, declared that he would continue to appreciate Governor Otti for the good works he is doing.

“I will be one of those who will continue to appreciate you. I have not mentioned labour Party; I have always mentioned Governor Alex Otti. We are all with you.,” the Wabara stated.

Governor Otti, in his remarks at the event congratulated Dr Okoro on his 80th birthday, noting that his relationship with the octogenarian transcends politics as he is like a father and mentor to him.

He reiterated that his administration has no room for segregation, adding that his stance remains that whoever is living in Abia and doing the things expected of a citizen, is entitled to be an Abian.

Otti urged those still wallowing in primordial sentiments to wake up and embrace the new Abia that his administration is building which is anchored on excellence, capacity, competence, equity.