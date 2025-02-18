Again, Air Chief Orders Investigation into Alleged Killing of Civilians by NAF Aircraft

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has again ordered another prompt and thorough investigation into the alleged killing of unarmed innocent civilians through airstrikes of air component of operation Fansan Yamma in Katsina State.

Abubakar said the investigation was to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action was taken, based on the findings.

A statement by Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, said the NAF took the concerns seriously and remained fully committed to uncovering the truth.

The NAF spokesperson, stated that while the claims were distressing, it was important to emphasise that they remained allegations until a comprehensive investigation was concluded.

According to him, the reports alleging civilian casualties following the airstrikes were deeply troubling.

“As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations.

“The NAF Ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens,” he said.

The NAF also disclosed that the coordinated military airstrikes ordered following credible intelligence killed scores of bandits and repelled planned bandit onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

“The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma (AC OFY), on 15 February 2025, conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“The airstrike resulted in the neutralisation of several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

“The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two PMF personnel and four vigilantes,” Akinboyewa said.