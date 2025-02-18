Abdulrazaq Lauds First Lady’s Donation of N350m For Movie Production 

︎ Gov thanks Mrs Tinubu’s support for cultural values, ethics

Kwara State Government has received N349,650,000 from the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to support the production of a movie that promotes our institutions, local values and is without lewd scenes or language.

The money is a fulfillment of the First Lady’s pledge when she toured the facility during her working visit on January 29, 2025.

She had praised the quality of the facility and offered to support the production of a local movie that promotes our own values and culture.

“On behalf of our administration and the people of the state, I thank Her Excellency for this unique support for one of our iconic projects and especially for her commitment to the growth of our institutions and our cultural values,” according to a statement on Tuesday.

“This is a big investment in the future of our communities as a people with a distinct culture and value system. It is a symbolic and significant investment to save our culture and values. So, we are grateful to Her Excellency. We thank her for believing in our dream and in the capacity of the Sugar Factory Film Studio to succeed.”

Hon. Damilola Yusuf-Adelodun

Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology (BIT)