World Cancer Day: NGO Tasks Govt on Stronger Tobacco Control Policies to Avoid Harm on Children

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-governmental organisation in Kwara State, Bundies Care Support Initiative at the weekend stressed the need for the government to adopt a stronger tobacco control policies so as to protect nation’s children against harms of tobacco exposure.



The group also called for full implementation of Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Act in the country in order to make life safer for the children.

The Health Advocate and Bundies Care Support Initiative Executive Director, Mrs. Funmilayo Osiegbu, stated this in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during the sensitisation programme to commemorate the World Cancer Day in the state.

The event was organised in collaboration with Protecting and Activating Communities against Tobacco.

The theme for this year is entitled, “United by Unique”, with subtheme: “Mothers Voices Against Tobacco in Our Children”.



The sensitisation event was witnessed by mothers from various pressure groups like, the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) and Kwara Ministry of Health, among others

They moved across all major streets of Ilorin, the state capital to educate children against the harmful of taking tobacco.



The mothers were armed with placards with inscriptions like, “Government move against smoking”, Smoking and Lung cancer are husband and wife”, “No smoking, no cancer, don’t burn your life”, among others.

However, Osiegbu said that the mothers are advocating for government to push policies that safeguard young people from tobacco industry interference.



She said: “In Nigeria, tobacco use remains a significant public health challenge, with increasing exposure to second hand smoke posing risks to children and families.

“The Kwara march amplifies the call for full implementation of Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Act.

“This includes stricter enforcement of bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as stronger measures to prevent youth access to tobacco products”.



Osiegbu explained that the mothers’ campaign is inspired by similar initiatives worldwide, such as the impactful advocacy efforts of Tobacco-Free Jordan.

According to her, the mothers successfully campaigned for stronger regulations to prevent tobacco marketing to children, and that Nigerian mothers are also joining forces to demand urgent action.



She said: “We cannot stand by while our children are exposed to harmful tobacco products.

“We are calling on our government to prioritize public health over the interests of the tobacco industry.

Also speaking, the Kwara Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Afolashade Opeyemi, reiterated the resolve of the state government towards ensuring the health of all citizens.



The commissioner, represented by the Director Personnel, Finance and Supply, Mrs. Ramat Akanni, stated that the administration have zero tolerance for smoking of any substance such as Shisha, cigarettes and other tobacco products.

She also commended the Kwara mothers for the initiative while expressing the support of the state government to ensure the youth are protected from smoking harmful substance.