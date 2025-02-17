University Of Ottawa Undergraduate Scholarships Application Deadline Now April 1st 2025

The University of Ottawa today announces a new four-year renewable entrance and excellence scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programs in the Telfer School of Management, engineering, science, health sciences, or social sciences. The deadline for undergraduate applications is now April 1st 2025

To be eligible for these scholarships, international students must meet the following criteria:

• be a citizen of any country in Africa.

• be newly admitted in the fall 2025 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English

• not enrol in the French immersion stream

• have a valid study permit when classes start

• be enrolled full-time.

Depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship worth at least $100,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $60,000 over four years.

Totaling more than $130 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university. It rewards not only your pre-university academic achievements but also your achievements every term of full-time study. The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programs across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition.

To help students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students. You can register here – https://www.uottawa.ca/study/undergraduate-studies/request-information-future-students

The University of Ottawa is an international community of more than 46,800 bright, engaged individuals, including over 9,000 international students from 145 countries. Located in the heart of Canada’s capital, the University offers undergraduate and graduate programs that are second to none. It also ranks among the top 150 universities in the world. In addition, Ottawa is consistently rated as one of the best cities in Canada for safety and quality of life.

Eligibility criteria, programs available, and conditions are presented on the uOttawa International English Scholarship website. Click here for more information – https://www.uottawa.ca/study/fees-financial-support/international-english-scholarship

For more information about the University of Ottawa Entrance & Excellence Scholarships, contact collins.enwemasor@uottawa.ca or call +2349071235106