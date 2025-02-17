Soyinka: How I Wrote ‘Death and The King’s Horseman’ in Two and Half Days

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has revealed that his book titled, “Death and The King’s Horseman” was written in two and half days.

Soyinka disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of CreaTent and Books of Aphorisms by one of his mentees, Mohammed Bello.



Death and the King’s Horseman builds upon the true story on which Soyinka based the play, to focus on the character of Elesin, the King’s Horseman of the title.

According to some Yoruba traditions, the death of the king must be followed by the ritual suicide of the king’s horseman as well as the king’s dog and horse, because the horseman’s spirit is essential to helping the King’s spirit ascend to the afterlife.



Otherwise, the king’s spirit will wander the earth and bring harm to his people.

Soyinka explained that the idea had been in him for many years before deciding to put it into writing, adding that other people have written about the myth about the King and the horseman.



He said: “Finally, I couldn’t help it anymore. So instead of committing, I found pleasure. Which is trying to restore a symbol that is standing right now, which has proved to me one of the most successful plays I’ve ever written.

“But the important thing, and that’s what I want to address, the important thing is that writing that play did not begin when I sat down. Obviously, it had been there.



“You see yourself in the subconscious, and finally, it is ready. Many people would not believe that I wrote that play in two and a half days. Literally, a month and a half. That was the nature of it. The power to respond to it. Not necessarily immediately.”



The Nobel Laureate urged writers not to be discouraged when they are stuck in their writing.

His words: “And don’t worry if you wanted to write a play and it just didn’t come out and you had to do it. Go and do other things. Go and play soccer if you like.



“Go and listen to music. Go and see your friends. Have a party. Join a construction gang who occupy themselves with the community. Anything whatsoever.

“Inspiration is not mysterious. It’s a question of just opening your mind to take up what others are not. So, I recommend this pamphlet.”



On his part, the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, blamed the absence of deep thinking and lack of educated analysis on national discourse from graduates of higher institutions of learning on dying reading culture.

Sani, represented by his Principal Secretary, Prof. Bello Ayuba, said he didn’t expect anything other than a great work from someone who has benefitted from the immense experience of this literary colossus, Soyinka.



He stated: “The fact that the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has adopted this literary work for use in the country’s public schools is a clear testimony of the worth of the material we are introducing to the public today.

“Writers, young and old, should double up on their efforts to ginger the nation into reviving our reading culture, whose side effect is sadly manifest in the absence of deep thinking and educated analysis that we often see in our national discourse and from the products of our higher institutions of learning.



“We in leadership positions at all levels must see this as a challenge; we must not hesitate to encourage efforts such as this in whatever way we can. That way we would rejuvenate interest in learning in and out of the school system for the good of the society.”



Speaking, the author said CreaTent Mohammed Bello said it is a literary arts initiative that was born out of the need to provide a nurturing habitat for young creatives.

He noted: “It is observable that many parents of artistically gifted children in our part of the world often don’t even realize they have a creative child whose gift needs a different kind of attention.”

Bello explained that he started writing from a very young age, though he struggled to find mentors.

His words: “I started writing from a very young age, and although I didn’t know what I was writing. During my university education in the United States, I discovered aphorisms – literary philosophy. These are concise expressions of universal truth, and I have published two books about them.

“I discovered my aphorism in me, and also, I decided also to approach a few mentors so I could get guided in the field of creativity. And also decided to establish CreaTent because I struggled to find mentors.

“I don’t know if I found prof. or I attracted prof. I don’t know, but Professor Wole Soyinka has really been an inspiration and a mentor.

“I founded CreaTent as a hub for parents who have creative children who may not know what signs to look out for, and also for young creatives and a few older ones to come around and see what creativity is all about.”

At 2025 Munich Security Conference, Natasha Advocates Gender Equity Governance InclusivenessSunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has advocated gender equity and inclusive governance to guarantee global peace and security.

She made the call to action at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, over the weekend, according to a statement on Sunday by her media aide, Arogbonlo Israel.

She spoke alongside global leaders like the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the statement added, brought a unique African perspective to the conversation.

She highlighted the struggles and triumphs of women in politics and decision-making in Nigeria and beyond.

The discussion focused on the increasing challenges faced by women in leadership, the resurgence of gender-based discrimination, and the role of women in peacebuilding efforts worldwide.

The Kogi Central federal lawmaker emphasised the need to break systemic barriers that hinder women’s participation in leadership.

She also stressed the need to strengthen policies that protect women from political violence and discrimination.

The Senator said: “The backlash against gender inclusivity in politics and security is not just a setback for women; it is a setback for global development.

“The world must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to ensure that women are not just included in peace and security discussions but are given equal opportunities to lead and influence policies.”

The statement added that the senator’s participation at the MSC 2025 reinforces her growing influence as a champion for women’s rights, governance reforms, and inclusive security policies.

Part of the statement read: “Her advocacy aligns with global efforts to push back against gender regression and ensure that women remain at the forefront of decision-making in peace and security matters.

“As the MSC concluded, the consensus among panelists and global delegates was clear: a collective and sustained effort is needed to counteract gender backlash and empower women to shape the future of global peace and security.

“The senator’s contributions at the MSC 2025 reaffirm her position as a transformative leader, not just in Nigeria but on the global stage.”