Rivers Govt Upgrades Port Harcourt Airport Before Planned Certification By NCAA

Chinedu Eze

The Rivers State Government has embarked on the renewal of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, as the facility awaits certification from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In addition to upgrading some of the existing facilities, the Rivers State Government is building extensive car park and remodeling and expanding the access road to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience and this ambitious project aims to modernize the airport facilities and improve safety standards.



THISDAY learnt that this will enhance the planned certification of the airport by NCAA, which has the oversight function on nation’s airports and certifies the international airports in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.



Already two international airports have been certified by NCAA in Lagos and Abuja, remaining the Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano airports.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the key project initiatives by the Rivers State Government include expansion of the access road to the airport and rehabilitation of internal roads.



These include the internal roads in front of the domestic terminal, currently in a deplorable condition but now it is being rehabilitated to make the airport more accessible, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of travelers.

Also, the Rivers State Government is remodeling the toll gate, as a significant milling work is being undertaken near the toll gate area as part of the airport access road expansion to enhance accessibility to the airport.



Another construction embarked by the state government is the work on the drop-off zone. It is a dedicated drop-off zone at the Domestic Terminal Zone (DTZ), which is currently under construction and the plan is to streamline passenger drop-offs and enhance overall convenience and provide a more comfortable and efficient experience for travelers.



There is also road construction in front of the terminal building, described by FAAN officials as comprehensive road construction in front of the terminal building aimed at creating a welcoming and efficient environment for all-arriving and departing passengers.



According to top FAAN official at the airport, “The massive infrastructure upgrade at Port Harcourt International Airport signifies the Rivers State Government’s commitment to enhancing the modernization of the airport facilities to meet international aviation standards in the South-South region.

“This initiative by the Rivers State governor not only promises to elevate the airport’s status but also aims to contribute positively to the economic growth of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole, while promoting Port-Harcourt as a key travel hub in the south/South region.

“Travelers and stakeholders can look forward to a more modern, efficient, and safer airport in the coming months. The project is expected to be completed timeously, minimizing disruption to airport operations while delivering a more efficient and attractive environment for travelers.”