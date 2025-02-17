  • Monday, 17th February, 2025

PSC Appoints Ex-force Spokesperson, Moshood, As Lagos Police Commissioner

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has  approved the appointment of a former force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that before his appointment, CP Jimoh was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports. 

He said that Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation. 

“He has undergone several professional trainings, which include: Combat Operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan;  Weapons of Mass Destruction Counter Measure First Responder Training Institute, United States; training on social  construction and management Reform  China Executive Leadership Academy,  Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and Salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Academy Ningbo, China and Training on anti-hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College Kunmung, China. He was also at the Police Training  Institute, Seoul, South Korea,” Ani said.

He added that Jimoh is a recipient of  the presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the Year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations. 

Stressing that Jimoh appeared before the commission on Monday, Ani disclosed that those resent were the commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd); Justice Adamu Galmuje, Justice of the Supreme Court (rtd) and the Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Commissioner representing the Police.

