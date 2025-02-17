Ooni, LP, Ngige Hail Adebanjo in Death

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, weekend, joined the Yoruba people and all proponents of justice, democracy, and good governance, to celebrate the passage of an iconic nationalist and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died at 96.



Also, the leadership of the Labour Party, has said it received with a rude shock, the passing of Adebanjo.

This was as a former governor of Anambra State, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as unapologetic and unrepentant Awoist and social crusader

As the custodian of the Oduduwa heritage, the Ooni of Ife, a statement stated, never mourns but celebrates the legacy and indelible impact of those who had walked the path of honour and left behind footprints of greatness.



“Pa Ayo Adebanjo was more than a political figure; he was a guardian of Yoruba ideals, a relentless advocate for fairness, equity, and the true federalism upon which Nigeria was envisioned.

“Throughout his life, he remained unwavering in his commitment to the principles of Afenifere, the revered Yoruba socio-political movement.



“His voice, always firm and unrelenting, was a moral compass for generations of leaders and followers alike. He lived and fought for democracy, justice, and the welfare of the common man, standing tall even in the face of opposition.

“Pa Adebanjo’s transition is not an end but a passage into the realm of the ancestors, where he joins the league of great Yoruba forebears like late Obafemi Awolowo, late Ooni Adesoji Aderemi and all other true Awoists, who shaped the destiny of our people.



“His exemplary life serves as an eternal blueprint for leadership, courage, and selfless service. The House of Oduduwa celebrates his legacy, praying that the ideals he upheld will continue to guide our leaders and inspire the younger generation to embrace the values of truth, justice, and unity.”



On its part, the Labour Party, in a statement by its National chairman, Julius Abure, said, ”For us in Labour Party, Pa Ayo Adebanjo was more than a father and a leader, who stood by our party during thick and thin.

“He was most vociferous in his beliefs in the ideals of the Labour Party and he never gave up on us until his last moment. When we look back at his past political disposition, we saw a man who saw the future of Nigeria and who gave his all to ensure that a Nigeria where equity, justice and fair play evolves.



”We saw a fearless leader, who shunned all manner of trivialities and tribal sentiments; we saw a great advocate for united Nigeria who fearlessly canvased for true federalism, knowing that a Nigeria with its multi ethnic nationalities as presently constituted would thrive better when power is not confined but liberalised.

”This courageous enigma stood out during the days of the military dictatorship. He along some of his compatriots led the famous National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the struggle to reclaim democracy after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.



”It was with pains and tears that he led the vanguard of the other comrades and never retreated until democracy returned in May 1999. Unlike some others, he shunned every invitation to the dinning table. He led the struggle while others shared the cake,” Abure stated.



Similarly, Ngige, described Adebanjo’s exit at 96 years as an irreplaceable and monumental loss to the nation.

Ngige, in a statement, said Pa Adebanjo was a man of many parts, who lived and died an unapologetic and unrepentant Awoist and social crusader, as a firm believer in the progressive social welfarist ideas of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, targeted at producing practical social progress for the people and the society at large.



He described the deceased as a high caliber nationalist, politician, activist, federalist, defender of democracy, social crusader and patriot, who devoted his lifetime to promoting a peaceful, united and progressive Nigeria, built on fairness, justice and equity.

“Pa Adebanjo chose to live an honourable and incorruptible life and was not moved by material acquisitions, just like many other politicians of that era, unlike what is obtainable today in the country.

“Alongside Chief Awolowo, he suffered serious political persecution in the First Republic, which made him to go on exile to Ghana with late S.G. Ikoku, but was not cowed.

“Rather, the ordeal toughened him and strengthened his resolve to fight for whatever he believed in, topmost of which is a peaceful, prosperous, and a united Nigeria based on federalism, where no one, group or section of the country is oppressed, suppressed or marginalised.”