No Cause for Alarm About Security in Asaba, Delta Capital

*Delta govt approves urban renewal plans for Asaba, Warri

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Director-General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Chief Patrick Ukah, has assured that the agency was working in close collaboration with the Police and other see agencies in the state to maintain relative security in Asaba and the other parts of the capital territory.

Ukah was responding to questions from jornalists on what the state government authorities were doing about the apparent or reported influx of criminal elements into Asaba and adjoining communities, particularly following security clampdown on criminals in neighboring Anambra and other South-East states.

The former Secretary to the State Government assured that the state capital was set for a facelift, in terms of environmental sanitation and urban renewal following the

State Government’s approval of major infrastructure development projects targeted at Asaba capital territory and Warri commercial area of the state.

The approvals were part of the decisions reached at the maiden 2025 State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The DSCTDA Director-General expressed appreciation at the approvals for road infrastructure projects in the territory, describing the development as “a significant step towards enhancing urban renewal, improving connectivity and boosting economic growth.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the capital territory through strategic infrastructure upgrades, assuring residents that the approved projects would bring lasting benefits to the capital territory.

Ukah said, “I must tell you that the Capital Territory in this administration has received a lot of attention, especially in the area of road infrastructure.

“I am happy to report that the Umejei Road in Ibusa, is being given a complete facelift, and the Okpanam Township Road, from the City Gate to the church and extending into Amaichai down to the Post Office, has also been approved for reconstruction.

“We are also making significant progress across BONSAC. A 2.6-kilometer road from the Road Safety office is being constructed into BONSAC, along with a network of roads that will connect to Achalla Ibusa Road.

“Before now, some of our projects were stalled due to upward reviews. However, in this administration, about eight of them have now been approved, and the contractors are returning to the sites.

“Most importantly, in line with the governor’s M.O.R.E agenda, the transformation of the capital city has officially begun. The entire capital territory is set to receive a facelift, and the development, under the MORE agenda, is being accelerated.”.

Similarly, the Director-General, Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Prince Godwin Ejinyere, said that Governor Oborevwori had directed that all major roads in Warri and environs should be given a face-lift.

“I want to sincerely inform Deltans that Warri truly will be great again as promised by the governor who has given the go ahead for us to reconstruct bad roads, to maintain bad roads and reconstruct roads linking major places in Warri.

“All the roads we are doing are not for political patronage. The Governor has directed that we identify all bad roads in Warri and make sure Warri wears a new look.

“Knowing the nature of Warri that it’s always flooded whenever it rains and anytime from now the rains will be here again, the Warri storm water project was awarded sometime in April 2024 and has now been reviewed upward to accommodate additional works and also considering the rising cost of building and construction materials.

“Rome was not built in a day but I want to tell us that the job has been increased from what it used to be, to cover many other areas in Warri and environs.”