NDLEA Busts Trans-border Drug Cartel, Arrests 4 Members in Onitsha, Keffi

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a trans-border drug trafficking syndicate, arresting four members during which multi-million-naira worth of tramadol pills were recovered.

According to the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, the operations which was intelligence-led resulted in the interception of drugs concealed in the bumper and false bottom of sienna buses heading to border towns.



Babafemi said following weeks of intelligence and surveillance operations by operatives of the Directorate of Intelligence in NDLEA, a Sienna bus marked ABJ 452 HG was intercepted at Nasarawa-Toto Road, Keffi, Nasarawa State on Tuesday 27th January 2025 at 6a.m.

Two suspects: Zahradeen Adamu, 27 and Abubakar Usman, 44, were arrested in the vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra state enroute Yola, Adamawa state. Also, a second Sienna bus driven by Abba Usman, 48, was also intercepted.



He said during a search of the two vehicles, specially constructed steel compartments were discovered after the removal of the back bumper where a total of 190,960 pills of tramadol were concealed and, in the space, designed to house the spare tyre of the vehicles.



Babafemi said investigations revealed that an Onitsha, Anambra State-based dealer, Kingsley Mbaeri, was the supplier of the seized tramadol consignment, adding that a swift follow-up operation led to the arrest of Mbaeri at his Uga Street, Onitsha home on 29th January.

He said two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla car marked FGG 948 MF and a Toyota Sienna bus marked GWA 23 HH were recovered from his house.



The spokesman said in another interdiction, operatives of the Intelligence Department intercepted a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State at Abaji checkpoint, FCT Abuja on 4th February, adding that a passenger in the bus, Chimezie Ojingwa, 32, carrying motor spare parts in a black bag was arrested.



When his bag was searched, 404.47 grammes of methamphetamine; 506.49 grammes of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis and 262.32 grammes of dimethyl sulfone, a precursor substance for mixing meth, all of which were concealed in the motor parts were recovered, the spokesman further revealed.

In Cross River State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Ogoja-Abakaliki road, Yahe, last Thursday intercepted 170,000 pills of tramadol in a truck driven by Paul Chukwudi, 31, while operatives at the Apapa seaport in Lagos last Tuesday recovered 85,400 bottles of codeine-based syrup in a container imported from India.

Babafemi disclosed that two suspects: Halilu Isa and Gambo Umaru were nabbed at Bama Road, Maiduguri, Borno State, last Friday, with 60 compressed blocks of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 72 kilogrammes while NDLEA operatives in Ekiti State last Tuesday raided a notorious drug joint at Iloda street, Ikole-Ekiti where they arrested three suspects: Bala Muhammed, 57; Yahaya Adamu, 55, and Abdullahi Shehu, 30. A total of 83 kilogrammes of skunk were recovered from them.

In Lagos, 28-year-old Samiat Yussuf was on Saturday arrested by operatives during a raid of her Lekki home where 169.5 litres of nitrous oxide popularly known as laughing gas and 111 grammes of Loud were recovered. Not less than 132.84 kilogrammes of skunk were recovered from two suspects: Ibrahim Usman, 40, and Solomon James, 40, in Taraba. While Usman was nabbed with 88 kilogrammes of Arizona and Ghana Loud at Wukari, James was arrested with 44.84 kilogrammes of same substance at Takanaba, Sabongari, in Jalingo LGA.

Across the country, according to Femi Babafemi, NDLEA commands continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, palaces of traditional rulers and communities all through the past week.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of Directorate of Intelligence, Apapa, Cross River, Borno, Ekiti, Taraba, and Lagos commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week, also applauded their compatriots in all the commands across the country for intensifying the WADA sensitization lectures and advocacy messages to every part of their areas of responsibility.