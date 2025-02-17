NCAA at 25: Keyamo, NCAA DG Canvass Deeper Economic Regulation, Tech Adaptation for Safer Aviation

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, have canvassed technological adaptation and deeper economic regulation to drive safer Nigerian aviation industry.



They both spoke at the Nigeria Civil Aviation (NCAA) 25 Years Anniversary symposium held in Abuja, weekend.

The symposium had the topic – “Human Capital Development: Upskilling the next generation of aviators.”

In another development at the NCAA 25-year anniversary and gala night award in Abuja, Keyamo disclosed that except for the president’s intervention, the much talked about merger of ministries, agencies and parastatals by the Oronsanya’s Report will have seen the death of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

The report had suggested the merger of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).



Keyamo, in his speech at the NCAA 25-year anniversary and gala night award in Abuja, said: “We should thank God that is during our tenures as Minister, as DG, as directors that we have reached this silver jubilee stretch in the journey of the NCAA.



Meanwhile, at the symposium, Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, stressed: “Whilst NCAA has achieved maximum success over the past 25 years, sustaining these accomplishments requires a deliberate focus on safety planning, stakeholders’ collaboration and adoption of innovative practices especially focusing on training and restraining.”



He further noted that the NCAA’s Silver Jubilee celebration aims to emphasise the importance of aviation safety as the foundation for the growth and development of the aviation.

Keyamo stated that aviation safety is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process of adaptation and improvement with advancement in technology, rising passengers demand and increasing globalisation, adding that the dynamics of aviation safety are evolving rapidly.



Similarly, the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said as the Authority celebrates its current achievements, “we must also look ahead to embracing new technologies, improving operational efficiencies, and fostering partnerships that will elevate our aviation industry to even greater heights.”



“In propelling NCAA to aspirational heights, and in line with this symposium, we are faithfully guided by the Honourable Minister’s Five-Point Agenda and ultimately Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, both of which emphasise infrastructure development, safety enhancement, economic growth, and job creation” he noted.

According to him, “As we chart the course over the next 25 years and beyond, let us reaffirm our resolve to uphold the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and global best practices.”



To enhance the economic regulatory capabilities of the NCAA, the DGCA announced that a team of ICAO trainers have been invited to train NCAA staff on effective economic regulations.

The keynote speaker and the former Rector at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Samuel Akin Caulcrick, said by investing in subsidised aviation training, Nigeria can cultivate a diverse and talented pool of aviators destined to drive growth and innovation within our industry.



“As we envision the future, prioritising human capital development in aviation is paramount. We must invest in the next generation of aviators, equipping them with skills and training that will propel our industry to exceptional heights” he said.



In her comment, the Director Human Resources and Administration, NCAA Dr. Anastasia Gbem, who is also the NCAA @25 Planning Committee Chairperson, said NCAA’S goal is to continue to increase and sustain the safety our skies.

“These we cannot do without human capital. Human capital is one of the most critical assets of an organisation that wants to succeed thus priority is given to human capital development at NCAA,” she emphasised.



The Chief Operating Officer, Mr. George Uriesi, acknowledged NCAA’s effective regulatory capabilities.

He said: “I know how effective Ibom Air is regulated but, the NCAA is effective and very professional, and no matter the relationship you have with the agency, you will have to do what is right.”



Meanwhile, at the gala night, according to Keyamo, from the story of the former minister, I am sure you have seen that the NCAA is a child of God that despite turbulent waters, an attempt sometimes to kill the NCAA, the NCAA have survived 25 years and I am sure you know that any child that was born 25 years ago,

that undoubtedly is at the age of maturity by then you should have graduated, served and would have started working, so 25 years is the age of maturity.



Keyamo stated: “But let me tell you my small story. All this prepared speech, I don’t like them. Unknown to a few people, you know the Oronsanya’s Report recommended the merger of NCAA and NAMA and so that was another attempt to kill the NCAA.



“That report was passed on from Jonathan’s government to Buhari’s government and then to the present government. And so throughout the tenure of Buhari’s government we couldn’t consider that report, coincidentally I was the only surviving minister till this government so I was part of that government and it came up in few times in council but we couldn’t consider it.



“But guess what, it was considered in this government. So, the report came up that day and I was ready with my battle axe and so the president went on and on to consider every item in the Oronsanya’s Report, asked council to vote and so they came to a conclusion and the president said merger of NCAA and NAMA and I raised my hand and said, no.

“I spoke for about 5 minutes and because we have a president who listens to good counsel and good arguments, after I finished speaking, he said item dropped, NCAA and NAMA would not be merged

“So sir, like a good son, the baton you passed on to your son, I kept the baton alive by making sure that the NCAA did not die if not, by now we will be talking about the merger of NCAA and NAMA.



“So today we celebrate the heroes and heroines of this very great body that has ensured that our skies remain very safe we thank you so much for your industries, your expertise, for everything you have done to keep the skies in Nigeria safe.



“So today we honor our past DGs and past Directors who are here as Aviation remains a pillar of national development and it facilitate trade, tourism, investment and cultural exchange.

“So, while the agency is yet to realise it’s full potentials in terms of contribution on national and nations gross domestic products (GDP), we must renew our commitment to a more progressive, sustainable, inclusive, innovative and prosperous aviation industry.



“This necessitates the continuous adoption and integration of emerging technology and housing infrastructure in investing in human capital development to keep our skies safer. Sir I heard you loud and clear about training, training and training.”

Speaking in similar vein, former Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation, Dr. Harold Demuren, tasked the federal government to sustain the training of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Staff (NCAA) for safer civil aviation in Nigeria.

On behalf of all the past DGs, he commended the current NCAA DG. Capt. Chris Najomo for also prioritising the security safety of the aviation industry.

“Let me give you one word – human capacity is critical. Aviation is changing. Technology is changing everywhere. What we were doing before isn’t what we are doing now. Don’t look at anybody. Training and continuous training is very important.

“Without that, you can’t achieve anything. Foreign training costs a lot of money, not just in estacodes and tickets but time too. You must continue to do it. If you continue to do it Hon. Minister, you will have safer skies,” he stated.

On his part, the DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said NCAA is proud of its previous achievements even as he thanked those who have made 25 years of robust civil aviation regulation in Nigeria successful.

“Tonight, we honor not just our past, but also our future, celebrating the milestones, redefining our industry and the people who have propelled us for that,” he said.