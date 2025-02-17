Lagos Set to Host Massive Interdenominational Prayer Service

Mary Nnah

Seeking peace and prosperity of Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Branch, has announced its annual Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS) 2025.



Themed, “Total Restoration”, taken from Joel 2:25, the prayer programme is scheduled for Saturday, February 22nd, at the LAWNA Territorial Headquarters of the Apostolic Church.



According to a press release signed by Rev. Oladapo Emmanuel Daramola, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Lagos CAN on Media, Public Relations, and Strategic Communications, the event promises to be a momentous occasion, drawing thousands of Christians from across the state to pray for the nation and commit its leaders into God’s hands.

The Lagos CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, stressed the need for Christians to come together and pray for divine direction and lasting solutions.



His words: “The situation in the country makes it imperative for Christians to gather and pray. Whilst there are noticeable improvements in some areas due to the bold policy direction embarked upon by the current administrations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Federal level and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the State level, we cannot deny there are other critical sectors of the economy that require attention for the yearnings and expectations of Nigerians, including Lagosians, to be fully met.”



Bishop Adegbite further stressed that the level of hunger in the land can be reduced to the barest minimum, and as Christians continue to partner with the government on realistic measures to improve the situation.

He added they must also recognise the need to continue to intercede and seek God’s face for divine direction and lasting solutions. “It is him that we trust,” he said.

The event will feature the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, as the guest preacher. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, cabinet members, lawmakers, and top religious leaders are expected to attend.