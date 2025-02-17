Katsina Gov Unveils N5.7bn Goat Rearing  Empowerment Scheme 

•Targets 40,000 beneficiaries

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has unveiled a N5.7 billion hybrid goat rearing empowerment scheme for 40,000 rural women and large scale farmers across the 34 local government areas of the state.

While flagging off the distribution of the goats to the beneficiaries at Dan-Kola Farm Centre, Daura, Monday, Radda said the initiative was part of his government’s efforts to make Katsina a leading hub for livestock production in Nigeria.

The governor explained that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from across the 361 wards of the state with each ward having 10 women and one large scale farmer.

He said each beneficiary from the women groups will be given four heads of goats (one male and three females), while the large scale farmers would receive 50 heads of goats each.

He reiterated that the goat rearing programme was a broader strategy of his administration to boost livestock farming, enhance food security and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers in the state.

He added that the initiative would diversify the state’s economy and enhance job creation within the rural communities by fostering entrepreneurship in livestock farming and create platforms for local markets to thrive for economic viability.

Radda further stated that his administration was committed to implementing best practices in livestock breeding, multiplication and genetic improvement to enhance the quality of livestock and increase productivity in the state.

He said: “This programme has earmarked about 40,000 heads of goats for distribution to successful beneficiaries which were selected by the community level committees across the 361 wards of the state without personal interest.

“The beneficiaries were drawn from 361 wards of the state with each ward having 10 women and one large scale farmer. Each beneficiary from the women groups will be given four heads of goats (one male and three females).

“While one large scale farmer from each ward would receive 50 heads of goats.The payment will be done in kind by returning equal number of animals given to a beneficiary after a given period of time.”

He, however, announced plans by the state government to establish a goat farm in Ladawa community in Rimi Local Government Area of the state for genetic improvement, high milk, hide/skin and manure.

He noted that the farm would also serve as a multiplier for goat production, breeding and animal husbandry, advisory services, as well as a training centre for farmers.