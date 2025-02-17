Group Carpets Binance Executive, Gambrayan over Attacks on Nigeria

A political pressure body, Accountability Group has condemned the embattled Binance Director, Tigran Gambrayan for attempting to tarnish the image of Nigeria’s institutions after using diplomatic channels to secure freedom from detention.

A statement by the group’s Executive Director, Atoyebi Bamidele titled, “Ignore the Riffraff called Gambrayan” lamented that the attitude and mannerisms of Gambrayan reeked of outright dishonesty.

The Binance executive had been arrested and detained over sundry financial infractions where attempts to put him through trial met with theatrics suggesting not being fit enough to stand trial.

Gambrayan has recently filled the media space with spurious allegations targeted at the office of the National Security Adviser and the National Assembly.

Integrity group also faulted the re-tweeting of Gambrayan tweets by former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, wondering if he was in cahoots with detractors of the country.

“It is axiomatic to the discerning that people whose social integrity stand on economic gains can do anything provided it lines their filthy pockets with lucre.

“It is also a truism that those caught with their hand in the till will always want to muddle up issues or bring the roof down on all since they see the game as being up and their future in jeopardy.

“We at Integrity group note that prior to now, we have seen people of colours heist the Nigerian economy though in connivance with their ilks just as happened in PID and most recently, claims in dispute over some power projects.

“Recent revelations about sponsorship of insecurity in the country has confirmed the culpability of those pushing human rights at global fora, just as such powers send their very crooked into our realm, full with near diplomatic protection just to frisk us of our resources.

“With the above, it is no brainer that one Tigran Gambrayan who claimed to be a Binance executive sneaked into the country and started his underhand operations. Binance meanwhile is a crypto currency used for all underhand dealings ranging from terror financing to money laundering and outright thievery,” the group said.

Dismissing the Binance executive as “a man of straw, in fact a riffraff,” they further alleged that his concern was only survival and maintaining expensive lifestyle.

“Gambrayan is a perfect combination of negative ingeniousness and theatrics, a man who claimed he was at the edge of a grave and could not stand trial, had to use parliamentarians to go on diplomatic level to secure his freedom but like the canary he is, he has taken flight and perched on a high branch to sing all manner of nonsense targeting Nigerian institutions.

“That’s why the best we can do is to ignore him because every single reply validated him as drawing comments from important people.

“How many times did he faint or pretend not to be able to stand trial? Yet he is the one accusing everybody and alleging frivolities to set the Nigerian society against each other in a bid to conflagrate the country.

“When he was being taken through court to establish his culpability in flouting all financial regulations of the country, evading tax and all manner of his crooked operations, he daily manufactured his theatrics of fainting, appearing in crutches, sitting on wheelchairs or being stretchered into court room to give impression he was not fit and in proper frame of mind and body to answer to the charges.

“The most annoying of his antics is the resort to diatribes after using diplomatic channels to secure what looks like plea bargaining with which in his usual alley way, fled the country.

“Imagine that in one fell swoop, he took on our National Assembly and tried to tar the National Security Adviser.

“More worrisome is that he appears to be working in cahoots with some out of favour Politicians. Gambrayan tweeted as usual yesterday disparaging officials of the National Security Adviser’s office and within seconds, it was re-tweeted by Nasir el-Rufai, the import of that appears to be ominous.

“The rightful place for the Gambrayans of this world should have been behind bars which locks are thrown into the ocean.

“He had prior to landing in Nigeria, ruined some state economies even in Africa. If possible, he should be brought back to face the laws of the land since our respect and application of international dicta were unmerited bestowed on a swine,” they alleged.