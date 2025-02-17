Fayemi’s Growing Leadership Strength at 60

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi recently marked his 60th birthday with Commemorative Symposium and Launch of the Amandla Policy and Leadership Institute in Abuja. The calibre of people in attendance speaks volume about his influence and leadership style, two years after leaving office.

It is not uncommon in Nigeria for celebrants to celebrate birthdays in a glamorous way or in whatever way they deem fit to mark the joyous occasion. For some, it’s a day to roll out drums and organise merriment for visitors and well wishers.

But for the former former governor of Ekiti state, Dr. KayodeFayemi who appeared not to be satisfied with the achievements, the impacts and the indelible mark he had imprinted in the sand of time, it was another opportunity to continue to give back to the society with the launch of Amandla Policy and Leadership Institute.

For close friends and associates, it was not surprising that rather than pumping champagne, the former governor used the occasion of his 60th birthday to organise Commemorative Symposium and the launch of his Leadership Institute.

The gathering which took place in Abuja played host to the high and mighty in the society, including former Presidents, royal fathers, politicians, among others.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance were: Vice President KashimShettima who represented President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd); Governor of Ekiti state, BidounOyebanji; Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Amina Muhammed; Ooni of Ife, Oba AdeyeyeOgunwusi, Ojaja ii; Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Others included former Vice President AtikuAbubakar; Labour Party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; former Governor Segun Oni; former governor Niyi Adebayo; Deputy Governor, Mrs. MonisadeAfuye; wife of the Governor, Dr. OlayemiOyebanji; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. AdeoyeAribasoye; former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. ModupeAdelabu; the Chairman, Ekiti State council of traditional rulers, Oba AyorindeIlori-Faboro led scores of other traditional rulers to the event, among others.

The occasion also saw former heads of states, presidents, associates, colleagues and friends paying tributes and extolling virtues of Fayemi.

Fayemi is an invaluable ally – Tinubu

Giving an insight into his relationship with Fayemi, President Tinubu said his relationship with him dated back to their time together in the pro-democracy movement in the 1990s when they mounted local and international campaigns against military dictatorship.

The President recalled that during the challenging late General Sani Abacha era, civil rights and pro-democracy activists, especially those in exile, had to rely on their ingenuity to survive. He added that Fayemi’s brilliance, commitment, and strategic skills were invaluable to the cause.

Continuing, he noted that after serving as Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term, Fayemi had the privilege of returning to office as the Governor of Ekiti State in 2018. He noted that as a two-term Governor, he served the people amid severe economic challenges.

Nevertheless, Tinubu said there was no doubt that he made his mark in the governance of Ekiti State.

He added: “With our long years together in the trenches and years of party and national politics collaboration, Fayemi has been an able lieutenant, an invaluable ally, and a committed patriot.

“In exercising his democratic right, Dr. Fayemi joined the presidential race as an aspirant on the platform of APC ahead of the 2023 elections. I was also an aspirant in the party. I announced my ambition well ahead of other aspirants in our party. After crisscrossing the country seeking the support of party delegates, DrFayemi, on the party convention night, was gracious when he openly announced that he was stepping down for me. His decision demonstrated remarkable humility and comradeship.”

Tinubuemphasised that Fayemi has exemplified service as an academic, author, administrator, and development expert.

He’s an excellent researcher with insatiable thirst for learning – Obasanjo

Slso lending his voice, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Fayemi has lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all who desire the general good of all. He said the nation will not forget his front row role as a pro-democracy activist and patriot.

He believed that Fayemi has left an indelible mark as an energetic, committed, loyal, tested political player and quintessential rights activist whose calling is to inspire others and improve the quality of life beyond personal gains.

Obasanjo stated: “His response to the annulment of the democratic process by the military attests to his conviction in not giving up on issues of liberty, equality and freedom of choice when they need to be demanded and stood up for.

“Like many of our compatriots who could not cope with the fistic rule of the time, particularly during the regime of General Sani Abacha, he was an active pro-democracy campaigner. As one of the respected members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), he refused to be cowed and fought tooth and nail to ensure the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“The nation will never forget his commitment and how he endured harassment and threats to his life under despotic administration in his quest to ensure democracy and good governance and improved standard of living for Nigerians.”

The former President said it was worthy of note that the nation has, in recent time, savoured much of Fayemi’s wisdom, experience and resourcefulness through his direct involvement in the national socio-political scene, proffering solutions to various challenges confronting the country.

Obasanjo revealed that by his personal relationship with Fayemi, he could attest to his being an excellent researcher with insatiable thirst for learning and capability for articulation of most ideas.

“He possesses very strong analytical skills in managing change and encouraging innovation, complex project management strategies, leadership and mentoring, coalition building and crisis management. He not only adeptly thinks through multifaceted issues but also exhibits a quick grasp of intricate developmental problems,” the former President noted.

Obasanjo pointed out that Fayemi has an innate capability to communicate the most sophisticated thinking in a clear and concise yet engaging manner.

His sense of patriotism is examplary – Babangida

In his tribute, former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida was of the opinion that Fayemi comes across as one of the intellectual minds that helped to advance democracy through sustained advocacy and public scrutiny engagements.

Babangida said when Fayemi had the opportunity to govern his state, he brought his progressive ideas and ideals to flourish, and left remarkable achievements that presently serve as benchmarks of his interventions in the leadership equation in Ekiti State.

According to him: “Viewing you Kayode, from the binoculars of three scores, therefore calls for celebration to glorify and appreciate God Almighty for keeping you alive in your trajectory dotted by “risky” adventures in the name of political activism. I salute your courage to stay the cause in entrenching the philosophy of the Progressives.”

In addition, the former President stressed that he finds Fayemi very engaging both in discourse and dissection of contemporary issues in Nigeria.

To Babangida, Fayemi’s background has also helped him to deepen conversations around governance and leadership in shared commitment to seek solutions to societal and developmental challenges in the country.

He added that his sense of patriotism has been exemplary and his love for his fatherland has been remarkable.

He’s a man of intellect – Dangote

Also playing tribute to Fayemi, the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote described him as a man of intellect.

He noted that the famous Austrian neurologist and the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud once said, “The voice of the intellect is a soft one, but it does not rest until it has gained a hearing.”

According to him, to all those who have ever been privileged to meet or interact with Dr. Fayemi, there persists a unanimous admiration for his intellectual prowess and remarkable wealth of knowledge.

“Dr. KayodeFayemi, whom I make bold to call my brother and friend, has carved a unique niche for himself in the hallowed world of academia and in distinguished public and private service, to the admiration of friends, colleagues, counterparts, and mentees.”

The business mogul said at the Dangote Group, they have benefitted tremendously from his loyalty, friendship, and uncommon support for their projects and business interests.

“Your visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos in December 2019 where you described the projects as the ‘pride of Africa’, still evokes heartwarming memories of your belief in our vision. For all these, we commend and thank you,” Dangote recalled.

I’m a product of Grace- Fayemi

Speaking during a thanksgiving Mass commemorating his 60th birthday, at St. Martins’ Catholic Church, Isan- Ekiti, Fayemi said he was a product of grace.

He added that he was not surprised that most political leaders in Ekiti were in attendance because the vision of Ekiti leaders has always been to have a state that will not be separated by political divide.

The former governor explained that he enjoys a cordial relationship with the incumbent Governor of the state, stressing that their relationship is based on mutual love and respect as well as shared commitment to the development of the state.

While appreciating God, Fayeminoted that his 60th birthday serves as a moment of reflection and a time to rededicate himself to the service to the people. He also reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

His words: “I am a product of grace and I have so many reasons to be thankful to God at 60. I also want to thank our Governor for making me proud. it could have been otherwise. Things could have gone awry but he is also a product of grace and that is why in spite of the travails that one might experience in the world of politics, we have a very cordial relationship based on mutual love and mutual respect. So, all these things you read on social media are for your entertainment.

“Many will wonder why Governor Segun Oni is here. When he was doing his birthday, I spent the entire day with him and Governor Fayose too would have been here without hesitation if he was around. That is Ekiti, the vision we have always had is a state that will not be separated by political divide, we might belong to different political parties, but there is one party that we collectively belong to, that is the Ekiti party, Ekiti Progressive Party and our Governor is carrying on with that.”

If the tributes from eminent Nigerians, including former Presidents of the country are anything to go by, it goes to show the kind of stuff, influence and leadership strength that Fayemi is made of, which keeps growing despite the fact that he is out of office.