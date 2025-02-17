Dogara Appeals to Tinubu to Revisit Oil Exploration, Bagel Dam Project Ahead 2027

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to revisit the issue of oil exploration discovered in Bauchi State as well as commence the construction of the Bagel Dam in Dass LGA, saying such interventions would drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve infrastructure.



Dogara, who stated this, weekend, while speaking at the commissioning of a road project in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State courtesy of the efforts of the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba, noted that the projects when executed would encourage the people to support Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.



The former Speaker called for the construction of the Bagel dam in Dass LGA of the state, pointing out that it wouldopen up the area, create sources of employment for the population and increase revenue generation opportunities.

“If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu awards and commences the Bagel Dam and revisit the oil exploration in Bauchi State, he does not need to come for campaigns in Bauchi State for the 2027 presidential campaign as we will all vote for him,” he said



Dogara pointed out that that the Bagel multipurpose dam would provide electricity to all local governments in Bauchi South, driving industrialisation and boosting the local economy, and stressed that joining the league of oil-producing states would significantly increase federal revenue allocation to Bauchi.

According to him, “If done, the Bagel multipurpose Dam will generate electricity power for all the LGAs in Bauchi South Senatorial District .It will lead to economic activities in the area and the State by extension.”