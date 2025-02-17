‘Delta Govt Hasn’t Granted Olu-Odu Autonomy from Ogwashi-Uku’

*Commission of Inquiry still being awaited

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has debunked certain media reports that it had granted Olu-Odu Community in Aniocha South Local Government Area autonomous traditional status, indicating that Olu-Odu remains one of the numerous villages or communities making up Ogwashi-Uku, the administrative headquarters of Aniocha South.

The State Government on Friday clarified that Olu-Odu, a satellite community of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom in the state, has not been granted autonomous status.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, explained that the Olu-Odu matter, though listed for deliberation, was stepped down at the first 2025 EXCO meeting on Thursday on the directive of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who presided.

The announcement at Thursday post-EXCO briefing by the commissioner about the ‘new’ status of the Olu-Odu had sparked spontaneous reaction and questions particularly in the light of the fact that the state government’s Commission of Inquiry set up last year was yet to submit its report preparatory to the issuing of a White Paper on land disputes involving Ogwashi-Uku.

However, the statement said, “Delta State Government wishes to correct a misleading information regarding the autonomous status of Olu-Odu community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“We clarify that a memo seeking autonomy for the community was listed as one of the memos to be considered at the maiden 2025 meeting of the State Executive Council yesterday but was stepped down on the directive of His Excellency, the Governor, Rt Honorable (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori before the commencement of proceedings.

“We, therefore, wish to urge the general public to disregard the earlier publication erroneously granting autonomy to the community.”

Also at the EXCO meeting on Thursday, the state government had approved the presentation of staff of office to Obi Chukwunonso Justin Nwoko as the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area as well as the appointment of Obi Ben Azubuike Kanegede as the Ogene of Ibedeni in Ndokwa East Local Government Area; and, the appointment of Augustine Nzemeke Ezeaguna III, Obi of Egbudu-Aka Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, had earlier reacted to the misleading information on puported granting of autonomous status to Olu-Odu being granted autonomous status, stressing that “the state government couldn’t have done so because of its observance of the rule of law.”

In a statement on Friday by the Palace Secretary to the Obi-in-council of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, on the royal father, who is a younger brother to the Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, asserted that the government “truly believes in due process”.

Listing several contrary grounds, the Ogwashi-Uku palace secretary said, “The report, consequently, cannot be true as the Delta State government is known for its observance of the rule of law.”

Last year (2024) the Delta State Government set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ejiro Emudianowho to investigate kingship and land ownership disputes within Ogwashi-Uku and the neighboring communities including kingship status of Olu-Odu.

Although, the Commission has concluded its sitting and structured visits to relevant sites in the affected communities, it is yet to submit its report to the state government.

Moreover, THISDAY also gathered that, in a pending court case by the Obi and people of Ogwashi-Ukwu Kingdom against the Delta state Government (Suit no.0/56/2024), the claimants are praying the High court of Justice of Delta State for a declaration that Olu-Odu is one of the villages that make up Ogwashi-Ukwu kingdom and cannot be carved out of Ogwashi-Ukwu kingdom and declared an autonomous community or kingdom by the Delta State Government.

Nevertheless, the Governor Oborevwori Commission of Inquiry is charged primarily “to investigate several matters, including the dispute arising from Alexander

Ifechukwude parading himself as his royal majesty, Obi or traditional ruler of Olu-Odu kingdom; and, thereafter, to publish its report for consideration of government.”