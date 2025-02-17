  • Monday, 17th February, 2025

Bauchi Gov Calls for People-oriented Policies for National Stability

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has applauded security agencies for their commitment to public safety through strategic responses to crimes in the state.

It also acknowledged the positive impact of the federal government’s Food Security Agenda in boosting productivity and addressing poverty and hunger among citizens. 

The state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, made these remarks at the 2024 awards presentation organised by the Bauchi State Police Command yesterday.

Mohammed emphasised governments’ need to implement people-oriented policies and programmes to tackle socio-political and security challenges nationwide. 

The governor praised the police and sister security agencies for making Bauchi one of the safest states in the country, and pledged his administration’s continued support to sustain the achievements. 

The state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, attributed the police’s success in 2024 to reliable information provided by the public, whom he described as essential partners in ensuring a secure environment. 

In line with the command’s commitment to accountability and transparency, CP Auwal Musa revealed that 18 police personnel had faced internal disciplinary measures for professional misconduct which include the dismissal of one police constable and the demotion of four officers. 

He also highlighted the strategic collaboration between the police, sister security agencies, religious leaders, and traditional rulers to strengthen efforts in combating crime in the state. 

The event also featured the presentation of awards to outstanding officers, goodwill messages, and entertainment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.