Bauchi Gov Calls for People-oriented Policies for National Stability

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has applauded security agencies for their commitment to public safety through strategic responses to crimes in the state.

It also acknowledged the positive impact of the federal government’s Food Security Agenda in boosting productivity and addressing poverty and hunger among citizens.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, made these remarks at the 2024 awards presentation organised by the Bauchi State Police Command yesterday.

Mohammed emphasised governments’ need to implement people-oriented policies and programmes to tackle socio-political and security challenges nationwide.

The governor praised the police and sister security agencies for making Bauchi one of the safest states in the country, and pledged his administration’s continued support to sustain the achievements.

The state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, attributed the police’s success in 2024 to reliable information provided by the public, whom he described as essential partners in ensuring a secure environment.

In line with the command’s commitment to accountability and transparency, CP Auwal Musa revealed that 18 police personnel had faced internal disciplinary measures for professional misconduct which include the dismissal of one police constable and the demotion of four officers.

He also highlighted the strategic collaboration between the police, sister security agencies, religious leaders, and traditional rulers to strengthen efforts in combating crime in the state.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to outstanding officers, goodwill messages, and entertainment.