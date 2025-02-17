Akume Insists Tinubu Means Well for the Nation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, has said President Bola Tinubu means well for the nation, pledging to continue to work hard to support the Nigerian leader to achieve his many laudable programmes and vision for the country.



Akume expressed these positions at the weekend when he was decorated as “Star Associate of President Tinubu,” and Grand Patron of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA).



The SGF made the declaration while he was decorated as “Star Associate of President Tinubu” by the National Co-ordinator/President of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA), Hon. Henry Nwabueze, who led a delegation of leaders of the Movement to the SGF ‘s office at the weekend in Abuja.

Akume pledged to continue to support the policies of President Bola Tinubu in his quest to make Nigeria safe and economically viable again.



He also pledged to continue to work hard to support the Nigerian leader to achieve his many laudable programmes and vision for the country.

Nwabueze, on his part said Akume has given so much in service to Nigeria and in support for the Tinubu Administration that he became the best choice for the position of the Movement’s Grand Patron and the first to receive the award of “Star Associate of President Tinubu,” an award intended for those in diverse fields of endeavour whose very efforts are promoting the vision of Mr. President for a better Nigeria.



According to Nwabueze, a former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and delegate at the 2014 Nigerian National Conference under Justice Kutigi, initiated by the Jonathan Administration, Sen. Akume represents the Tinubu administration’s efforts aimed at injecting competence, maturity as well as discipline and hard work in public governance.



He thanked the SGF for accepting the two honours, revealing that in the weeks ahead Nigerians would see the advocacy campaigns of the movement in support of President Tinubu’s efforts at repositioning the country.

He reiterated the advice to Nigerian politicians that anyone who is wishing to contest for the office of president in 2027 should have a rethink, stressing that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock Villa in that year.

Nwabueze added: “The occasion today is a very short one and, therefore, does not require long speeches.

“Let me start by conveying the appreciation of the entire membership of the Nationwide Tinubu Connect Associates (NTCA), both at home and in the Diaspora, all who have unanimously agreed that the man that has been chosen as our grand patron more than fits the bill.

“For several years, even before some of us were born, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) George Akume, CFR, has continued to serve this nation in diverse capacities.”