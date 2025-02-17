Abure: Labour Party Still Available for Ndigbo to Realise Presidential Bid in 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has said the party was still ready and available to support Ndigbo to realise their ambition of ruling the country in future.

Abure, who said the Labour Party, had no regret zoning the presidency to the Southeast, however, tasked the leaders of the zone on the need to pursue realignment with other sections of the country and to also priorities unity and togetherness to be able to win presidential election in 2027.



Abure, who spoke yesterday in Abuja at the Labour Party rally organised by the South East party members, ahead of the Area Council election slated to hold early next year also assured aspirants, who came in their numbers that the party would not impose candidates on them.



“Before 2023 general election, I used to believe erroneously that Igbo were not united but by the time Peter Obi joined the party and I had the privilege of campaigning for him across the wards and across Nigeria, I discovered that the Igbo are the most united, most formidable, most industrious, most hardworking and most fearless, and that is why today, I have no regrets that in spite of all odds, we zoned the presidential ticket of our party to South East.



“We decided that we are going to clean the tears of the Igbos. And we powerfully and courageously did that in 2023 general election. But I think that the Igbo must also go back to the drawing board.

“The Igbo need more realignment with the other sections of the country. Over the years, students of history will agree that the Yoruba at some point were like the Igbo who were doing it all alone and they were unable to capture power.

“Before, during and after independence, the Yoruba couldn’t make it to the presidency but when they realigned, it was easy for them to make it to the presidency. It is a lesson for the Igbos to learn.



“I also think that the Igbo should be strong, firm and united with a leadership. I still believe that the Igbo need to be more united and speak with one voice. I know that every body might not need to be together.

“But to a very large extent, we need to be together, unity of purpose to be able to realise the dreams of the Igbos. I want to assure you that Labour Party is till ready and available to be able to support Ndigbo to realise the ambition of ruling the country in future.”