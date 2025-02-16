Who’s Looking for Mele Kyari’s Job?

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, is facing uncertainty over his position, with speculation still mounting about his possible removal. According to reports, he is allegedly rushing to sell off oil blocks before an anticipated exit, raising concerns about the motives and implications of such deals.

At the centre of the controversy is the disposal of underutilised oil blocks. Kyari is reportedly keen on concluding these transactions swiftly, but critics argue that the buyers lack the expertise to manage these assets. This has fuelled suspicions about whether the sales are in the best interest of the industry or a last-minute power move.

On the other hand, Kyari’s supporters insist that his leadership has been instrumental in stabilizing the oil sector. Thus, some civil society groups and industry stakeholders have voiced strong opposition to his removal, citing his achievements, such as refinery rehabilitation, price stabilization, and reforms within NNPC.

His defenders also argue that any attempt to remove him before 2027 would violate the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which, they claim, guarantees his tenure. However, the push for his exit suggests that forces within the government may not be comfortable with his continued presence at the helm.

The controversy around Kyari is not new. As the first CEO of NNPC Limited, he has many a time forded the complex web of politics, industry interests, and economic challenges. His background in crude oil marketing and strategic reforms has earned him praise, but also powerful enemies who may prefer a more pliable leadership.

If Kyari is indeed attempting to push through last-minute deals, the question arises: who benefits? The Nigerian public has seen similar rushed transactions in the past, often ending in scandals. Whether these sales are necessary for NNPC’s efficiency or a desperate attempt to secure influence remains a matter of debate.

As the drama unfolds, what happens next will shape the future of NNPC and the Nigerian oil sector. If Kyari remains in office, he will need to defend his decisions. If he is removed, his successor will inherit an institution in flux. Either way, the stakes are high, and the outcome will not go unnoticed.