To Boost Food Security, Tinubu Approves Expansion of 12 River Basins

Segun James

President Bola Tinubu has approved billions of Naira for the expansion of 12 River Basin projects across the country to boost irrigation farming and ensure food security.

The Director of Finance, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Musa Kwankwaso, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.



He said that the approval was a clear indication of President Tinubu’s commitment to the development of the country, especially the North, through agricultural development.

Kwankwaso explained that the approval for the expansion of the River Basins would boost food production and address hunger and starvation across the country.



He commended the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, who ensured that the budget for the revitalisation of the River Basins was approved.

Kwankwaso said that the position of Bichi on the budget approval clearly shows that he is standing with President Tinubu and together they would be reelected in 2027.

He explained further that the revitalisation of the River Basins would boost irrigation farming and make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production.



“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and for also allocating N150 billion in the 2025 Appropriation bill for the construction of a railway line in Kano City,” he said.

According to him, the project is expected to revolutionise transportation, enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost economic growth in the city.



He also said that the railway line would improve the quality of life of residents of Kano and position the city as a hub for commerce and industry.

“Presidenta Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated a clear focus on infrastructure development, evident in the 2025 budget’s emphasis on revitalizing hospitals and investing in healthcare infrastructure.

“We acknowledge President Tinubu’s efforts to stimulate economic recovery and growth, as reflected in the 2025 budget’s projections, including another allocation of billions of Naira for the revitalisation of over 12 dams for Irrigation farming,” he added.