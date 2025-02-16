Tinubu Tasks SEDC to Rebuild Critical Infrastructure in South-east

In a bold move to bridge a gap that has persisted for over 50 years in the South-east, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill into law, appointing Mark Okoye II as the commission’s pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Okoye’s inauguration, which took place on February 12, 2025, marks a significant moment in the commission’s mandate to rebuild critical infrastructure, stimulate economic transformation, and promote sustainable development across the South-east region.

A seasoned investment and economic development expert, Okoye brings over 15 years of experience spanning investment banking, governance, and policy implementation.

Prior to this role, he served as the Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) and previously as Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget, and Development Partners under the Anambra State Government. In these capacities, he played a pivotal role in shaping and executing economic policies that attracted investment and spurred development.

Speaking at his inauguration, Okoye expressed deep appreciation for the confidence placed in him and his team.

The 38-year-old former Anambra State commissioner said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Mr. President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the trust and confidence reposed in my colleagues and I to lead this historic institution.

With our formal inauguration now complete, we begin the critical task of executing our mandate to oversee the reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure damaged by the Nigerian Civil War and tackling the broader developmental challenges facing the region. Working with state governments, the private sector, and development partners, we will drive the South-east towards a $200 billion regional economy by 2035, contributing to Mr. President’s $1 trillion GDP target.”

With a clear strategic direction, the SEDC will immediately engage with key stakeholders, including state governments, private sector investors, academia, traditional and religious leaders, and civil society organisations.

Through these collaborations, the commission aims to improve security and the investment climate, accelerate infrastructure development, foster industrialisation, promote technology and innovation, and enhance human capital development.

Okoye assured the SEDC’s tenure would prioritise measurable action over rhetoric, transparency over opacity, and public participation over exclusivity.

In the coming months, the commission will roll out key development projects, and an interactive website will launch soon to facilitate public engagement and ensure accountability.