Tinubu Lauds El-Rufai’s Contributions to Democracy, Meritorious Service to Nigeria at 65

.Acknowledges his role in APC’s presidential electoral victories

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

El-Rufai, an administrator, scholar, and politician, is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.

He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated El-Rufai on this occasion and commended his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.

President Tinubu acknowledged Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

The President wished El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.