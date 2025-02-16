TCN: No System Collapse Has Occurred in 2025

Peter Uzoho

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said no system collapse has been recorded this year, but line tripping.

The company said this in a statement on its X handle in Abuja yesterday.

It said: “TCN management would like to reiterate that there has been no system collapse this year.

“On February 12, when the Omotosho-Ikeja West 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line tripped, the Benin-Egbin 330 kV line was on a scheduled outage for mechanical line tracing.

“The tripping resulted in a cascaded outage, causing loss of supply within the Abuja, Lagos, and Osogbo axes.”

According to TCN, other parts of the country were fully intact.

Meanwhile, full restoration of bulk power supply to affected areas has since been completed.

The company said that it was pertinent to note that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) was being regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and governed by industry documents.

“The documents reserve for the National Control Centre System Operator or her designated back-up, the National Supplementary Control Centre (SNCC), the exclusive right to provide information to the public about events and status of the grid,” it said.

The company urged members of the public and reporters to shun malicious and unfounded information about the National Grid that does not emanate from the Public Affairs Department of TCN.