Sulaiman-Ibrahim Champions Women’s Empowerment at 26th IBB Amateur Ladies Golf 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

As the 26th edition of the IBB International Golf and Country Club Amateur Ladies Golf Open Tournament teed off in Abuja, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has emphasized the current government’s commitment to empowering women across all sectors.

Over 450 female golfers from Nigeria and five other African nations: Rwanda, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe participated in the tournament, themed “The Abuja Experience,” that holes out today.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed support for initiatives that promote women’s participation and success in various fields, especially in sports.

“This is part of my mandate as a marching order from Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that women should be supported across all sectors,” she said. “We must activate, cultivate, and support to build the potential of women across all sectors,” she said.

The minister said women excel when given the opportunity to participate and contribute to the nation’s development.

“We know that when women do things, they do it properly, and we like to support women to contribute to the economy of Nigeria. We support them in participation and ensuring that we address their challenges. We also support them with regulation and policies to support women in sports.”

The Minister stressed that supporting women is crucial for the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“It means excellence, growth, economic development, and prosperity because a healthy woman or people make a healthy nation. When women are healthy, the nation is healthy. Golf plays a critical role in ensuring that we are healthy. We invest in the total well-being and welfare of women.”

She welcomed the participating countries to Abuja, expressing confidence in the competition’s success.