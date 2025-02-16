South African Police Detain Chidimma Adetshina’s Mother

Peter Uzoho

Anabela Rungo, the mother of Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina has been reportedly arrested in Cape Town over alleged illegal residence in South Africa.



The Department of Home Affairs, Republic of South Africa yesterday issued a notice of detention of Anabela Rungo, which was enforced by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza stated that investigations are ongoing into alleged misrepresentation and fraudulent activities by Rungo.



In September, 2024, Ms. Rungo’s official South African documents were revoked due to an allegation of identity fraud in obtaining citizenship, rendering her ineligible to reside in the country.

Disregarding the authority’s order, Rungo was reportedly residing in Cape Town with Chidimma’s sibling, using her Mozambican passport.



Since contesting in the South African beauty pageantry, Chidimma constantly faced the issue of identity, particularly because of her name, which does not have any root in South Africa but Nigeria.



Chidimma’s identity issue had pushed her towards her dream, when she became Miss Nigeria 2024, after an initial rejection in South Africa.



She went on to become Miss Universe 1st runner up 2024 and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, representing all African women on the global stage.