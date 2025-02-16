September Takeoff Date On Course, Rugby School Global Assures Nigerians 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The International Development Director of Rugby School Global, Ian McIntyre, has assured Nigerians that academic activities at the Lagos campus of the British School will still take off in September this year.

McIntyre, according to a statement by the School on Sunday, gave the assurance during his recent site visit to its state-of-the-art campus at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The institution, one of United Kingdom’s leading independent schools, had early this year, promised to debut in Nigeria in September this year.

The college, renowned for its tradition of academic excellence, had in a deal signed by its Chairman, Governing Body, Nick Bacon and Chairman of Eko Atlantic, Mr Ronald Chagoury, agreed to commence academic activities at the highbrow area of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

During the site tour, McIntyre re-emphasised that Rugby School Nigeria will initially offer a sixth-form programme for day students aged 16 and above.

He said the school would offer academic excellence and a diverse range of extra-curricular activities, preparing students for entry to the world’s leading universities.

The statement read: “With the school set to welcome its first A Level students this September, and the full senior school opening in September 2026, excitement has continued to build around this transformative educational institution for aspiring students from across West Africa.”

Expressing his excitement at the progress made so far, McIntyre said: “It is truly inspiring to see the remarkable progress being made on the world-class campus of Rugby School Nigeria.

“The facilities here will reflect the highest standards of excellence and innovation, ensuring that students will experience an education that is both academically rigorous and holistically enriching.

“With the launch of our full A-level programme this September and the full opening of the senior school in 2026, we are excited to bring the proud heritage and values of Rugby School to Nigeria.

“This campus will undoubtedly become a beacon of learning in West Africa.

“Rugby School Global, the A-Level students will benefit from expert instruction by specialist teachers in a broad range of subjects, including: English Literature, Mathematics & Further Mathematics; Biology, Chemistry, Physics; History, Geography, French; Art, Economics, Business Studies; Physical Education and Computer Studies.”

The, Director of Education at Rugby School Global, James Whitehead, equally highlighted the school’s distinctive philosophy.

“At Rugby School Nigeria, we embrace the ‘Rugby Way’ teaching & learning philosophy and the ‘Whole Person, Whole Point’ approach—ensuring that students not only excel academically but also grow holistically, preparing them for the world’s top universities and life beyond.

“The first phase of the school campus will include a reception and welcome area, numerous classrooms, sports and social spaces and a sixth form centre.

“We urge prospective families to register their interest and secure a place for their child at this groundbreaking educational institution,” Whitehead added.