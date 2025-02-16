NNPC Refutes Viral Video Claiming Its Petrol is Inferior to Dangote Refinery’s Product

*Takes 15% equity stake in Starzs Gas CNG mother station

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has described a claim in a viral video posted on social media that its petrol was inferior to those refined by rival Dangote Refinery as false and misleading.

This is just as the state-owned national oil company, through its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) has agreed to take a 15-per cent equity shareholding in Starzs Gas Limited’s two million standard cubic feet per day (2mmscf/d) Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mother station in Iwhrekan, Ugheli South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.



NNPCL in a statement issued yesterday by its Chief Communications Officer, Mr. Olufemi Soneye said the assertions in the video were baseless.

In the video, a man was seen conducting a “comparison test” with petrol, which he claimed to have purchased from NNPC and Dangote outlets. In the end, the Dangote petrol was said to have lasted 30 minutes longer.

But Soneye said the man’s “assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.



“NNPC Limited reaffirms that its fuel is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

“Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers”.



He held that “this misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Limited’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians”.

Soneye warned that “henceforth, NNPC Limited will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.



“We urge the public to disregard such fabricated content and rely on verified sources for accurate information. NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its mission to ensure fuel availability, affordability, and quality for all Nigerians while maintaining global industry standards,” he added.



Meanwhile, the partnership between Starzs Gas Limited and NNPC Limited was announced at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project held recently and led by the Managing Director of NGML, HRN Justin Ezeala, who represented the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

The national oil company has also agreed to guarantee gas supply to the multi-million-dollar facility on a competitive pricing basis and allow its logo to stand side by side with that of Starzs Gas in a further demonstration of the partnership.

Starzs Gas is owned by Nigeria’s foremost maritime billionaire and multi-portfolio investor, Mr. Greg Ogbeifun.

The facility sited close to the NAZ 3 gas plant in Utorogu, on a land size of 21,002.226sm2, is planned for inauguration in the first quarter (Q1) 2026 while its scale up to 5mmscf/d will be expected within 18 months.

The first phase of the project is estimated to cost over $7 million.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of Starzs Gas Limited, Iroghama Ogbeifun, noted that the facility was in tandem with the federal government’s declaration of the current decade as the Decade of Gas.

According to her, the project also supports the Presidential CNG initiative whose mandate was to deepen the use of CNG as auto fuel thereby reducing carbon emissions into the environment.

“This plant represents our unwavering commitment to reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy accessibility, and fostering economic growth—not only in Delta State or the South-South region but across Nigeria”, Ogbeifun added.

She confirmed the strategic partnership with NNPCL, saying NGML was offered and has agreed to accept a 15 per cent equity stake in the project.

She said: “As we break ground today, we embark on a journey that will drive industrial growth, create jobs, and provide affordable energy solutions for generations to come”, Ogbeifun added.

In his remarks, Ezeala, who confirmed the partnership between NNPCL and Starzs Gas, said the national oil company was showing the way in the private sector’s response to the federal government’s call for private investment in the nation’s gas space.

He reiterated that the NNPCL will supply gas to the facility through the NNPC Gas Company (NGC)’s pipeline.

Ezeala stated. “We are here to pay homage to a vision that has been on for quite some time. A vision that will move from marine to gas, and from gas, we take it somewhere else. Wherever the path leads, we walk, we follow. But we follow responsible leadership. A leader without followers is taking a walk.”

The Chairman of Starzs Gas Limited, Mr. Greg Ogbeifun, said the establishment of Starzs Gas Limited signalled “a generational shift,” as the Starzs Group had for decades focused largely on the maritime industry.

Also speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Felix Ogbe, represented by the board’s General Manager, Corporate Communication and Stakeholder Coordination, Mr. Dan Kikile, congratulated Starzs Gas for making such a huge investment in the CNG sector to drive power generation, industrialisation and expand the country’s economy.

In a goodwill message, the member representing Ugheli North/ South/Udu federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Waive, expressed his excitement with groundbreaking.

On his part, the President of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, said the project being undertaken would reduce carbon footprint and bring about other economic benefits.