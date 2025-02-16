In Addis Ababa, Nigeria’s First Lady Elected Member of OAFLAD Steering Committee

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been elected member, Steering Committee of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the highest decision-making body of the organisation.



Her election, according to a statement issued yesterday by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, took place during the ongoing 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organisation in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.



Mrs Tinubu joined the eight-member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa.

Other member-nations elected include: Sierra Leone whose First Lady is the new President of the Organisation; Angola, whose First Lady is the Vice President; as well as Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

She will serve in the new position for a two-year tenure.



The First Lady, who is already a strong voice within OAFLAD, is expected to further carry the torch of the organisation, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.