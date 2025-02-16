Gov Radda Backs LG Autonomy, Says It’s Good for Democracy, Katsina Holds LG Elections 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the financial autonomy granted to 774 local government councils by the Supreme Court as a good omen for Nigeria democracy.

He spoke yesterday after casting his vote at his Radda country home in Charanchi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during the local government elections held in the state.

Radda said financial autonomy to local government councils in Nigeria was a significant step to deepen democracy and bring governance closer to the people.

Radda said he enjoyed financial autonomy when he was the Chairman of Charanchi LGA, adding that it helped him in executing meaningful projects for rural dwellers.

He, however, said the local governments funds, if judiciously used, will further deepen the nation’s democracy and bring good governance and development closer to the grassroots.

The governor, therefore, said proper and adequate mechanisms should be put in place to ensure the judicious expenditure of the resources allocated to the local government chairmen.

Radda said: “Local government autonomy is very good. It is good for the system, but the most important thing about it is to ensure that every mechanism is being put in place to ensure the money is being used for the purpose it was given.

“I was a local government chairman and I enjoyed autonomy. The autonomy I enjoyed has given me a better stance wherever I go in my local government in terms of developmental projects.”

On the local government poll, Governor Radda expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the election because of the numerous projects executed by the current state administration since inception in 2023.

“We have done a lot within the local government. So, people are trying to show their appreciation to the government for the efforts that the government has made in making life better for them,” he added.