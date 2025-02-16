Gov Mbah Mourns Pa Adebanjo

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in mourning the leader of the apex pan-Nigerian organisation, Afanifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a patriot, soldier of democracy, and a respectable statesman.

Mbah in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah, described the late nonogenerian as a courageous and principled leader, who said it exactly the way he saw it, irrespective of whose ox was gored.

“I received with utmost shock and deep sense of grief the passing of Pa Adebanjo.

“He was a forthright, courageous, and principled leader, who spoke the truth without fear or favour. Always at the vanguard of equity and justice, Pa Adebanjo stoutly defended what he believed to be true, right, and just.

“He was a soldier of democracy. Whether it was in the days of Pa Obafemi Awolowo or during the military era and the struggle for democracy under the auspices of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, he was fearless in the trenches, fighting for democracy and the blessings it promises.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Enugu State, therefore, I send heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and people of Ogun State, Afenifere, and indeed the Yoruba nation and Nigeria at large over this irreparable loss”, Mbah said.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.