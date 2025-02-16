  • Sunday, 16th February, 2025

After Tightly Contested Election, Djibouti’s Mahamoud Youssouf Elected AU Commission Chair

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahamoud Youssouf, has been elected as the new chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.
Youssouf won yesterday’s election after seven rounds of voting by the union’s 49 member states.
He won the election with 33 votes in the final round, constituting the required two-thirds.


The tightly contested race saw Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former Prime Minister, and Richard Randriamandrato, Madagascar’s former Economy and Finance and Foreign Affairs Minister, vie for the AU top position.
However, Youssouf secured a win in the final voting round.


The multilingual politician who speaks Arabic, English, and French was perceived as an outside shot compared to fellow contenders from larger African nations.


The Djiboutian replaces Moussa Faki of Chad, who has held the AU chairperson position for eight years.
He is expected to steer the AU through complex issues around peace and security, trade, and institutional reforms while advocating for Africa’s position on the global stage.

The minister previously said that as commission chairman, “peace and security” would be his priority.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.