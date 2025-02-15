UNIZIK Expels Female Student Who Fought Lecturer over Tik Tok Video

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has expelled a female student of the institution who was captured in a viral video fighting a lecturer for disrupting her Tik Tok video.



The student, Miss Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, was seen in the video recording herself while dancing along a walkway in the school.



UNIZIK management had promised to set up a committee to look into the incident.

But in a letter signed by the Registrar of the university, Mr Victor Modebelu and addressed to the student, the institution said the student is expected to vacate the school with immediate effect.



The letter with the title: ‘Expulsion From Nnamdi Azikiwe University’ read, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theater and Film Studies which was found to be gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).



“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“The expulsion takes immediate effect. You are expected to vacate the university premises immediately and return any university property in your possession.”