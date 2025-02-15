Tax Reform Bills Will Strengthen Fiscal Federalism, Say State Assembly Speakers

*·Insist process of removing Obasa as Lagos speaker must be constitutional

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly have commended the President Bola Tinubu administration for coming up with the tax reform bills saying the innovation would strengthen fiscal federalism in the country.

On the leadership change in the Lagos State House of Assembly, the presiding officers expressed reservations over the process in which the action was carried out. They insisted on the removal of former Speaker,Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, through due process.



The presiding officers stated this in a communique they issued at the end of their meeting held in Abuja yesterday.

The communique was signed by the Director-General, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN), Busari Sarafadeen, on behalf of the Conference Chairman, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.



Part of the communique read, “The Conference commends the President’s efforts on the tax reform bills currently undergoing legislative scrutiny at the National Assembly.

“We acknowledge the citizens’ concerns and believe these will guide lawmakers in passing legislation that serves the nation’s overall interests.



“If enacted, the reforms are expected to strengthen fiscal federalism by empowering states with greater financial autonomy.

“This will come through improved tax collection and administration, by enabling states to fund critical infrastructure and public services for sustainable development.”



The communique further read, “The Conference acknowledges the constitutional provisions for the removal of presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly and emphasises that such processes must strictly comply with the constitution and enabling laws.



“We appeal to all critical stakeholders in Lagos State to respect the independence of the legislative arm and ensure adherence to these provisions for the peace and progress of the state.”



The conference also noted the court verdict which affirmed the legitimacy of the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly and called for consultations among stakeholders in Rivers State politics for peace to reign.

“The Conference notes the court judgements affirming the legitimacy of the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.



“We call on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, and other stakeholders to engage with the duly constituted Assembly to promote stability and progress.

“Respect for judicial decisions and institutional harmony is essential for effective governance.

“The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria remains committed to strengthening democracy, promoting legislative independence, and ensuring good governance across all states of the federation,” the communique added.