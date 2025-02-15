  • Saturday, 15th February, 2025

Ribadu: El-Rufai on Vindictive Mission, Says Group

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Wale Ajumotokun

A group, Pan Nigerian Young Professionals and Youth Leaders Council, has said that former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai is on a vindictive mission against the President Bola Tinubu administration and seeking to sow a seed of discord between the President and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

President General of the group, Comr. Nwisabari Bani Samuel, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said Nigerian youths are solidly behind  Ribadu and appreciate the progress made by him in securing Nigeria.

He said Ribadu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency and good governance throughout his illustrious career as pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Samuel, who is also spokesman, Chairman’s Forum, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), said it is worth noting that the origins of these accusations what the NSA spoke about the President while he was EFCC Chairman can be traced to ulterior motives, including false whistleblowing directed at the then EFCC boss and possible external interference.

According to him, Ribadu is committed to continuing the work of safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged the media and the public to focus on the progress being made and the positive impact of his security initiatives, rather than being swayed by unfounded accusations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.