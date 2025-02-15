Ribadu: El-Rufai on Vindictive Mission, Says Group

Wale Ajumotokun

A group, Pan Nigerian Young Professionals and Youth Leaders Council, has said that former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai is on a vindictive mission against the President Bola Tinubu administration and seeking to sow a seed of discord between the President and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

President General of the group, Comr. Nwisabari Bani Samuel, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said Nigerian youths are solidly behind Ribadu and appreciate the progress made by him in securing Nigeria.

He said Ribadu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency and good governance throughout his illustrious career as pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Samuel, who is also spokesman, Chairman’s Forum, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), said it is worth noting that the origins of these accusations what the NSA spoke about the President while he was EFCC Chairman can be traced to ulterior motives, including false whistleblowing directed at the then EFCC boss and possible external interference.

According to him, Ribadu is committed to continuing the work of safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged the media and the public to focus on the progress being made and the positive impact of his security initiatives, rather than being swayed by unfounded accusations.