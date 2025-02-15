Radda Backs LG Autonomy, Says It’s Good for Democracy 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has described the financial autonomy granted to the 774 local governments by the Supreme Court as a good omen for Nigeria’s democracy.

He spoke Saturday after casting his vote at his Radda country home in Charanchi Local Government Area during the local government election held in the state.

He said financial autonomy to local government in Nigeria is a significant step forward towards deepening democracy and bringing governance closer to the people.

Radda said he enjoyed the financial autonomy when he was the chairman of Charanchi Local Government and it helped him in executing meaningful projects for rural dwellers.

He, however, said the local government funds if judiciously used, will further deepen the nation’s democracy and bring governance and development closer to the grassroots.

The governor therefore said proper and adequate mechanisms should be put in place to ensure the judicious expenditure of the resources allocated to the local government chairmen.

Radda said: “Local government autonomy is very good. It is good for the system, but the most importance thing about it is to ensure that every mechanism is being put in place to ensure the money is being used for the purpose it was given.

“I was a local government chairman and I enjoyed autonomy. The autonomy I enjoyed has given me a better stance wherever I go in my local government in terms of developmental projects.”

On the local government poll, Governor Radda expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the election.

He explained that all the APC candidates will come out victorious because of the numerous projects executed by the current state administration since inception in 2023.

“We have done a lot within the local government. So, people are trying to show their appreciation to the government on the efforts that the government has made in making life better for them,” he added.