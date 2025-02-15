  • Saturday, 15th February, 2025

Nwosu: We’re Working to Win LP Guber Ticket in Anambra

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka 

A governorship aspirant Anambra State on the platform of Labour party (LP), Mr John Nwosu, has assured that he is poised to win the ticket of the party on April 5.

Nwosu stated this during an interaction with journalists in Awka, where he presented the governorship forms of the party which he recently purchased at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “We are working hard to win the election. The party needs a candidate that has credibility, competence and capability to win the election. I believe the candidate will be voting in this line.

“To be a governor here, one has to have run a business that has a staff strength of over 200, and has been able to manage it well, not to talk of myself who has a business that has spread in and outside Nigeria. That is what is needed for us to win.

“We have gone round the 326 wards and 21 LGAs in the state. We recently hired a consultancy firm, and what we are getting is that we are the most wanted for the job.”

The aspirant said there will be need for parties to form a coalition to remove the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led government, which he described as “very disastrous”.

“A coalition of the willing is possible in 2025. In fact, talks about such a coalition are ongoing. The common dominator is the collective will to bring the disastrous Soludo Administration to an end. 

‘Anambra’s interest supersedes any personal interests or ambitions. If it will take a coalition of like minds to get rid of Soludo and his cabal, so be it. I’m ready to be part of that coalition. We must all get involved in rescuing Anambra.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.