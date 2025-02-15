Nwosu: We’re Working to Win LP Guber Ticket in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A governorship aspirant Anambra State on the platform of Labour party (LP), Mr John Nwosu, has assured that he is poised to win the ticket of the party on April 5.

Nwosu stated this during an interaction with journalists in Awka, where he presented the governorship forms of the party which he recently purchased at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “We are working hard to win the election. The party needs a candidate that has credibility, competence and capability to win the election. I believe the candidate will be voting in this line.

“To be a governor here, one has to have run a business that has a staff strength of over 200, and has been able to manage it well, not to talk of myself who has a business that has spread in and outside Nigeria. That is what is needed for us to win.

“We have gone round the 326 wards and 21 LGAs in the state. We recently hired a consultancy firm, and what we are getting is that we are the most wanted for the job.”

The aspirant said there will be need for parties to form a coalition to remove the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led government, which he described as “very disastrous”.

“A coalition of the willing is possible in 2025. In fact, talks about such a coalition are ongoing. The common dominator is the collective will to bring the disastrous Soludo Administration to an end.

‘Anambra’s interest supersedes any personal interests or ambitions. If it will take a coalition of like minds to get rid of Soludo and his cabal, so be it. I’m ready to be part of that coalition. We must all get involved in rescuing Anambra.”