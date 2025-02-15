NIDCOM Commends Sakinah Medical Outreach for Upcoming Medical Mission in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended Sakinah Medical Outreach (SMO) on its upcoming medical mission, aimed at providing free medical care to underserved Nigerians.



In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NiDCOM boss said “This medical mission is a testament to the organisation’s dedication to serving humanity and upholding the Islamic values of compassion, care, and love.”



The mission, scheduled to take place from February 16th to 21st, 2025, at the National Hospital Abuja, targets over 100 beneficiaries and offers various medical procedures, including urethroplasty, TURP/TURBT, PCNL/RIRS, kidney stone surgery, laparoscopic urology, diagnostic flexible cystoscopy, lipoma removal, circumcisions, and hernia repairs.



The Sakinah Medical Outreach has provided free medical care to over 13,000 Nigerians in the past 16 years, both in Nigeria and abroad.



NIDCOM commended the organisation’s efforts and encouraged other groups and individuals to support this noble cause.



Chairman, Sakinah Medical Outreach, Dr. Yusuf Salman, said a couple of medical personnel from abroad will join their counterparts in Nigeria to carry out all the necessary procedures as part of their humanitarian gesture.



Salman added that the mission was guided by the Islamic values of compassion, care, and love for all. “We believe that every human life is precious and deserves access to quality “.



“We are committed to upholding these values and making a positive impact on the lives of our beneficiaries. We look forward to this opportunity to serve humanity and bring joy to the faces of our beneficiaries and their loved ones.



“We are grateful for the support of our partners, Medics Across Continents (MAC) and National Hospital Abuja.”he added.