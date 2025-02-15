  • Saturday, 15th February, 2025

Jimoh Ibrahim In New York, Faults Global Taxation to Fund SDGs

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahimh, has told the United Nations that proposing a global tax to fund the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was inappropriate and unacceptable.


Ibrahim, according to a statement by his Media Office, stated this during the interparliamentary opening session in New York yesterday.
He said the international system was anarchic and lacked the authority to comply, asserting that there was no comprehensive international system in place.


According to him, global taxes will further exacerbate inequality within the geocentric system and could also increase poverty, undermining the United Nations’ efforts to eradicate poverty by 2030.
As an alternative, Ibrahim suggested that environmental polluters compensate Africa to alleviate the debt burden.


“It is time for African legislators to act decisively and compel the rest of the world to pay compensation for climate impacts so that we can finance our SDGs,” he said.
Ibrahim identified that, among other issues, the SDGs struggle to achieve the goal of poverty eradication because many who are invested in meaningful outcomes are being excluded.


He said, “Furthermore, there is a lack of transparency, a deficit of trust, a significant failure of multilateralism, and insufficient support from non-state actors for the SDGs.”
The federal lawmaker informed the United Nations that the year 2030 was  approaching rapidly, emphasising a major shortfall in achieving the primary goal of poverty eradication. He advises that a review is becoming increasingly necessary.


Ibrahim, who praised President Bola Tinubu for upholding his commitment to the SDGs in his budget proposal at the United Nations Interparliamentary, urged the United Nations to reflect inward, as time is critical for the success of the SDGs.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.