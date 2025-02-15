Five Candidates Qualify for AGF’s Oral Interview Appointment 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Five candidates successfully advanced to the oral interview stage of the selection process for the appointment of an Accountant-General of the Federation conducted yesterday.



This emergence of the five candidates followed the conclusion of the ICT proficiency test conducted for the 10 individuals who passed the initial stage of the selection process.



A statement by the Director Information and Public Relations Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Eno Olotu, said the oral interview would serve as a critical evaluation stage of the candidates’ leadership abilities and strategic vision for managing the office of the Accountant-General.



She said the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs .Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended the rigorous and transparent approach adopted throughout the selection process and expressed satisfaction with the professionalism demonstrated so far, highlighting that the ICT proficiency test was conducted on a merit-based platform to ensure that only the most qualified candidates advanced.



“This process underscores our commitment to upholding accountability, equity, and excellence in public service appointments. I am pleased with the progress we have made and confident that the oral interview will help us identify the best candidate for this critical role,” Olotu said in reference to the Head of Service.

In the same vein, the oral interview for the seven Permanent Secretaries from Oyo State and North-west geo-political zone who previously qualified was also held yesterday.