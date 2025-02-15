First Lady Seeks Sustainable Health Financing for Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed that Africa’s aspirations for progress, economic growth, and social stability will remain difficult to achieve without a robust healthcare system that guarantees access to essential healthcare services for millions of Africans.



The First Lady stated this yesterday, during a high-level meeting on Domestic Health Financing in Africa, organised by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame on the margins of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

She called for a sustainable financing that ensures efficient mobilisation and utilisation of resources for both short, medium, and long-term impact.



The First Lady explained that achieving a wealthy continent is largely dependent on the health of the people, and with the impending funding gaps occasioned by recent policy changes in the United States, the African continent must look inward for sustainable solution.



Sharing Nigeria’s perspective on the issue, Mrs. Tinubu harped on the need for a health system that guarantees access to quality health services without imposing financial hardships.

According to her, “Africa cannot continue to rely solely on donor funding and foreign aid, which, although helpful, are often unpredictable and unsustainable. Instead, we must develop innovative financing strategies tailored to our unique challenges and circumstances.”



She pointed out that her role as the Global and National Stop TB champion mirrors the role that other First Ladies, leveraging their position and platform, can play in resources mobilisation for health from government, the private sector and donor agencies.

Her words: “Given the increasing funding gap for health on the continent, I urge us all to come together and commit to advocating for increased national health budgets.

“In line with the Abuja Declaration, our governments should allocate at least 15 percent of their budgetary allocations to health.



“We must also support innovative financing mechanisms and explore sustainable models, such as expanding health insurance coverage, health endowment funds, and investments from the African diaspora.

“Accountability and transparency must be ensured, as funds allocated to health must be used efficiently and effectively.”



Global and regional perspectives on domestic health financing in Africa and its contributions to the global agenda were also explored by Presidents and Heads of State of other nations present including those of Rwanda, Ethiopia, Botswana, Kenya, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Barbados, donor agencies and funding partners.

They were unequivocal that Africa must begin to look inwards for homegrown solutions to its health care needs which include research, medications, technology, improved manpower and importantly, funding if it will be able to keep its citizens productive and prosperous.