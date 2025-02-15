Ebonyi First Lady Flags Off Ultra-modern Eye Centre in DUFUHS

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

An ultra-modern Eye Centre in David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Uburu in Ebonyi State has kicked off full scale operations with the training and treatment of eye patients.

The centre was flagged off by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, at the premises of the university.

The First Lady said her Foundation, Better Health For Rural Women Children and Internally Displaced Persons, (BERWO), would collaborate with the university to tackle eye challenges faced by individuals in rural communities.

“Going forward, BERWO will utilise the centre in tackling eye challenges faced by individuals in rural communities by providing free screening, prescription glasses, medication, and even surgical interventions where necessary. Through this collaboration, we intend to reach out to those in need of eye care especially the indigents. This centre serves as our commitment to quality health care and treatment for the people.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Professor Jesse Uneke, for establishing this ultra-modern health centre with state-of-the-art technology in the treatment of patients and eye research.

“The centre’s launch coincides with a free eye cleaning treatment programme, which is part of my pet project, BERWO’s programme for the year. This initiative aims to reach out to those in need and demonstrate the government’s commitment to quality healthcare,” she said.

The First Lady commended her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru for attracting investments and quality services in the health sector.

She expressed the hope that the ultra-modern eye centre would serve the purpose it was established to ensure quality healthcare in the state and the country in general.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke, said the modern eye centre is a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence eye research, training and patient care.

According to him, the centre operates with a multi-disciplinary team or experts specialising in conducting research and training on eye-related issues, and caring for people with eye disease.

Uneke said eye conditions are remarkably common and that those who live long enough will experience at least one eye condition during their lifetime.

“According to the World Health Organization, globally, at least one billion people have a near or distance vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

“In the absence of timely detection, reduced or absent eyesight can have long-term personal and economic effects. Vision impairment affects people of all ages, with the majority being over the age of 50.

“Young children with early onset severe vision impairment can experience lower levels of educational achievement, and in adults it often affects quality of life through lower productivity, decreased workforce participation and high rates of depression.

“Vision impairment and blindness impact the life of people everywhere. In low- and middle-income countries including Nigeria, the burden of vision impairment can be even greater due to fewer opportunities to access the most essential eye care services.

“Cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are estimated to be the leading causes of vision impairment; however, other causes for vision impairment cannot be ignored.

“Age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, long standing systemic conditions like diabetes causing diabetic retinopathy, infectious diseases of the eye and trauma to the eye are all equally important causes for vision impairment that need to be addressed.

In Nigeria, an estimated 24 million people have sight loss. The Nigeria national blindness and visual impairment survey estimates that 4.2 per cent of people over 40 years old are blind.

“It was also estimated that 4.25 million adults aged 40 years and above have moderate to severe visual impairment or blindness. According to the report, blindness was associated with increasing age, being female, and poor literacy.

“It was noted in the report that 84 per cent of blindness was due to avoidable causes. Many people in Nigeria are unable to access basic eye care, leaving them at an increased risk of visual impairment and disability,” he stated

The Vice Chancellor explained that the Eye Centre would integrate scientific theory and practice in the management of people with eye diseases and undertake cutting-edge research into eye diseases with latest technologies and advanced evidence-based practice.

“The centre will undertake regular blindness and visual impairment surveillance at state, regional and national levels to generate scientific information on eye diseases which will inform policy and practice and lead to improvement on the understanding of how to address eye related diseases in Nigeria.

“The DUFUHS Eye Centre will function as a Centre for the use of advanced technology for the diagnosis of eye related diseases. The Centre will employ the latest experimental and methodological diagnostic techniques, including, Color Vision Test (Farnsworth-Munsell 100 Hue Test (FM-100): Computerised Optic Disc Imaging and Nerve Fiber Layer Analysis (GDX, HRT, OCT): Corneal Topography; Electro-Diagnostic Testing; Fluorescein Angiography; Ocular Coherence Tomography (0Cm: Photography of the Eye (including retinal photography and fundus photography); Specular MicroscopY: Visual Field Tests (Goldmann, Humphrey, FDT, Octopus); Ultrasound of the Eye (Biometry/IOL calculation, A-Scan, Bsan); and machine learning and artificial intelligence in diagnostics,” he said.