Ebonyi Community Begins Grading of Rural Roads

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The people of Eguho in Ezzagu, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have started grading some impassable roads in the area.

The projects which are funded by stakeholders and members of Eguho Leaders of Thought were said to complement the efforts of the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru in transforming and developing rural areas in the state.

The President General of Eguho Development Union, Chief Chinedu Inyere, explained that the grading of some roads became expedient as agricultural and other economic activities of the villages have been greatly affected due to impassable roads.

Inyere lamented that Eguho has no access to any social amenities despite being the oldest village in the old Ezzagu zone.

According to him, “Today, with the support to my administration as the President General of Eguho Development Union, some of our leaders donated money that we should start grading our rural roads. These roads are not passable, even with motorcycles.

“Most times, we trek to access the villages. That’s why we decided to embark on these projects which are capital intensive. Eguho is the oldest village in Old Ezzagu zone but we can’t boast of any social amenities. No road. No water. No electricity. No telecommunication Network.

“This project is to complement the efforts of our Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru in developing rural areas in the state.”

The President General further appealed to the Ebonyi State government to intervene and assist Eguho people in the provision of some social needs, especially the completion of the electricity project from Agba to Ezzagu Community.

He also commended the patriotic spirit of stakeholders of Eguho in the development of the village.