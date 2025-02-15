CBN: Keystone Bank Safe, Sound, Fully Operational

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday reassured the public that Keystone Bank Limited remains safe, sound, and fully operational.

The assurance came against the backdrop of the recent court order that the bank’s shares previously held by the shareholders be forfeited to the federal government.



The clarification was particularly necessary to avert a run on the bank.

In a statement, CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Sidi Ali, acknowledged that the court may have triggered customer concerns.



She, however, emphasised that the stability of the banking system and the safety of depositors’ funds remained top priorities of the central bank.

The CBN said, “Keystone Bank’s operations are entirely secure, and there is no reason for concern.

“For clarity, the court order merely reaffirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s prior decision to take over the management of Keystone Bank Limited in January 2024, following a change in its leadership.



“Since then, the CBN has closely monitored the bank’s operations to ensure they are in full compliance with regulatory standards, operational transparency, and the interests of depositors.”

The apex bank stressed that it shall continue to monitor the bank’s performance, as part of its commitment to safeguarding the financial system and building public trust.

Ali further stated that the central bank will take all necessary steps to protect the interests of depositors, staff, and stakeholders.

Customers are also encouraged to contact Keystone Bank’s customer support or visit any of its branches for inquiries or concerns.