Carloha Reinforces Partnership with TotalEnergies

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha, Nigeria’s leading authorized dealer of Chery vehicles, has reinforced its partnership with TotalEnergies with the successful delivery of 14 units of Chery vehicles. This milestone underscores Carloha’s commitment to providing high-quality, durable, and innovative vehicles to corporate organizations, ensuring efficiency and convenience for their mobility needs. The partnership reflects the growing trust in Chery’s exceptional lineup of vehicles, known for their advanced technology, fuel efficiency, and premium comfort.

The handover of the vehicles marks a significant step in the strategic collaboration between Carloha and TotalEnergies. Through this partnership, TotalEnergies can now enjoy reliable and stylish Chery models that enhance their daily operations and lifestyle. This initiative aligns with Carloha’s mission to offer cutting-edge mobility solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses and professionals.

Beyond vehicle delivery, Carloha remains committed to providing exceptional after-sales service, including comprehensive maintenance support and access to genuine spare parts. With a strong nationwide service network, Chery owners under TotalEnergies Cooperative Society will enjoy seamless vehicle servicing and maintenance, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. This initiative further strengthens the brand’s position as a trusted automotive partner in Nigeria.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Taiwo Akinpelu, General Manager, Marketing for Chery Nigeria, emphasized Carloha’s dedication to fostering corporate relationships that drive value and enhance customer satisfaction. “We are proud to deliver these Chery vehicles to TotalEnergies, reaffirming our commitment to excellence and customer-centric service. This collaboration is a testament to the trust in Chery’s superior engineering and Carloha’s unwavering support in providing top-tier mobility solutions,” He stated. In same vein, the National Sales Manager of Chery Nigeria, Mr. Olayinka Oladipo, expressed delight in building a formidable partnership with TotalEnergies, and promised to deliver innovative and automotive solutions that meet the needs and preferences of customers in Nigeria.

And to make the ownership of Chery vehicles easy and affordable, Chery Nigeria offers 6 years warranty/200,000 kilometers, 6 years free service and 7 days service guarantee to all customers.

As Carloha continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s automotive industry, partnerships like this highlight the brand’s growing reputation for reliability and innovation. With Chery’s world-class designs and advanced automotive technology, Carloha remains focused on delivering unparalleled driving experiences while strengthening corporate collaborations across various industries.