Canadian High Commission Mum over Denial of Visas to CDS, Senior Military Officers

*It’s disrespect to Nigeria, says interior minister

*Arewa think tank alleges handiwork of fifth columnist to embarrass Tinubu

*Sule Lamido chides Ribadu over his utterance

Chuks Okocha and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has refused to give the reason for the denial of entry visas to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and some other senior military officers who intended visiting the North American country on an official engagement.



This was as the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said it is disrespectful to Nigeria for Canada to deny a visa to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa.

In the same vein, Arewa Think Tank (ATT), a northern group, condemned the treatment meted out to the CDS and others, insisting that it’s the handiwork of fifth columnists allegedly in the corridors of power, who are bent on embarrassing President Boa Tinubu’s government.



However, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has strongly criticised National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu over his public outburst against Canada’s decision to deny visas to Nigerian military personnel.

The Nigerian government has shown displeasure over the issue, with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, stating that Canada “can go to hell.”



The CDS had earlier expressed frustration over the incident, revealing that he alongside his team who were invited to an event in Canada honouring war veterans were denied visas.

He had said: “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada. There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there.



“We were invited with our team. Half has gone and half has been denied. It’s very disappointing. This is a clear reminder that we must stand strong as a nation and should no longer be taken for granted.”

But reacting to the incident Ribadu told the CDS, “Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell.”



He added that: “Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong. I agree with you—it is time to fix our country. Yet, this is another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria work.”

Tunji-Ojo stated this on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, yesterday, noted that the action by the Canadian embassy was condemnable and showed a lack of respect for Nigeria as a country.

The minister wondered how an average Nigerian would be treated by the Canadian embassy if the Chief of Defence Staff was disrespected in that manner.



“Without knowing the full facts, I think even for us it is a policy. The issue of reciprocity, as I always say, has to be given due consideration. As much as we are not ready to dabble into the sovereignty of other nations, the issue of visas and migration management is a sovereign issue.



“As much as we don’t want to dabble into that, it is not just a disrespect to the Chief of Defence Staff. To me, without knowing the facts, it is disrespectful to the country, and it is disrespectful to us as a people. If that can happen to the Chief of Defence Staff, then I am worried for an average Nigerian,” he said.



Similarly, a statement by the Chief Convener of the Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, recalled how his group had in 223 advised the President to beware of fifth columnists in his government.

“The recent refusal of Canada to approve Visas for our top military officers, to say the least, is most embarrassing to Nigeria as a nation.



“We therefore request the Presidency to embark on an investigation into the civil service framework in order to eliminate individuals referred to as “moles” who are loyal to opposition parties in the country.

“These fifth columnists are within Nigeria, so Tinubu should probe deeper to ensure that the fifth do not embarrass his government at any of the international visits again,” Yakubu said.

Taking a different view on the recent controversy, Lamido, a former Foreign Affairs Minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, condemned NSA’s handling of the situation, calling it a diplomatic blunder that further tarnishes Nigeria’s global image.

In a statement yesterday, Lamido accused the NSA of overstepping his role, arguing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have taken charge of the issue.

He expressed concern over what he described as “rookie management” of Nigeria’s foreign relations, referencing recent tensions within ECOWAS and now with Canada.

“The whole blunder could have been avoided if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were allowed to play their role as the key ministry in guiding our conduct on the global stage,” Lamido stated.

He argued that instead of a public confrontation, diplomatic channels should have been used to summon the Canadian High Commissioner and address the visa denials.

Lamido lamented that the NSA’s approach had inadvertently exposed Nigeria to international embarrassment.

“The NSA should not and must not appropriate the duties of the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” he warned, urging a more strategic and professional approach to Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

Reacting to the incident, a senior public affairs officer at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, Oluwademilade Kosemani, in a message to THISDAY said: “The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria is aware of media reports related to planned travel by senior officials. However, for privacy reasons, we are unable to comment on the status of visa applications of specific individuals.”